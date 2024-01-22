ProGrade Digital launches faster, higher-capacity CFexpress Type A cards

ProGrade Digital has launched two new CFexpress Type A cards. The ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold series is a step up from the company's previous 'Cobalt' Type A offering, with the new cards boasting increased transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s read and 800MB/s write. Furthermore, Gold-series cards are capable of a sustained write speed of 600MB/s, and are even rated for a 200MB/s minimum sustained write rate. The latter qualifies the cards for a VPG200 (video performance guarantee) rating, making them suitable for video recording that requires a minimum 200MB/s sustained write speed.

Additional benefits include automatic performance throttling to prevent overheating, as well as laser-etched unique serial numbering for enhanced component tracking and quality control. Each Type A Gold card is X-ray proof and shock-proof, has an operating temperature range of 14°F to 158°F/ -10°C to 70°C, and is backed by a 3-year warranty.

These new cards give users of CFexpress Type A cameras like the Sony a1, a7 IV and a7S III even more memory choice in what was, until recently, a memory format dominated by Sony cards. Now more card manufacturers are producing Type A offerings, we're seeing card speeds increase, and prices fall.

While we therefore welcome these new ProGrade cards to the market, it is worth keeping in mind that much faster Type A cards are just around the corner. At this year's CES trade show, Lexar revealed its next generation of Type A cards, based on the new CFexpress 4.0 standard. This PCIe Gen 4 technology enables a 2x speed increase for Type A cards, and consequently Lexar is quoting maximum read/write speeds of 1800MB/s and 1650MB/s for its forthcoming Lexar Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card GOLD Series cards.

ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold cards will be available in 240GB or 480GB capacities, costing $259.99 and $449.99, respectively.

