'Popular' Canon super telephoto about join the RF mount – but what is it?

Rumors just coming in suggest that Canon is readying a new super-telephoto lens to be announced in the next few months.

Canon makes some of the best telephoto lenses (opens in new tab) around, and the rumor mill has been abuzz lately with patents being found for several 'big white' professional L series lenses including an RF 200-500mm f/4L 1.4x and an RF 500mm f/4L IS USM (opens in new tab). Which would both make very likely candidates for this new mystery lens announcement.

Canon Rumors (opens in new tab)' source has claimed that the new lens will be a 'popular' lens that already has an EF mount version, with a lot of the best Canon telephoto lenses (opens in new tab) to choose from. However, the new lens would be 'completely redesigned' for the Canon RF mount.

Canon has made massive strides in building out their RF lenses (opens in new tab), with lenses coming out thick and fast during 2022, and we don't expect Canon to be putting on the brakes this year, with a lot of EF lenses crying out for an RF mount version.

Canon already has made several of its professional L series lenses for the RF mount, including the Canon RF 400mm f2.8L IS USM, RF 600mm f4L IS USM (opens in new tab), and RF 800mm f5.6L IS USM. But there are still 300mm and 500mm focal lengths that are missing from the prime lens lineup.

However, we think it would be more likely that this lens is a telephoto zoom lens, with the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM (opens in new tab) currently being the only pro-level super zoom lens in Canon's RF lineup, this seems like an area that needs padding out. This would be supported by the recent patents for the RF 200-500mm f/4L 1.4x.

Canon currently offers the EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x (opens in new tab), so it would be a real coup for RF shooters if the new lens could add an extra 100mm of reach, while also reducing the overall size and weight into a much more portable package for wildlife and sports photographers who have to lug around heavy gear.

While not strictly part of this rumor, Canon also rocked the industry with its super lightweight, compact, and affordable RF 600mm f11 IS STM (opens in new tab) and RF 800mm f11 IS STM (opens in new tab), which Canon has confirmed we are going to see more designs of this nature in the future.

