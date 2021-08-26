Photographer stumbles across couple getting engaged & captures the shot of a lifetime

We all know that being a photographer is all about being in the right place at the right time – and photographer Lui Gazzard knows this better than most. Lui was walking along the cliffs at Tintagel, Cornwall when he saw a couple getting engaged on the cliff edge.

Luckily, Lui had his camera with him and was able to capture a few snaps of the occasion. Lui then filmed a TikTok video detailing his adventure for his viewers, "I think this couple literally just got engaged in Tintagel overlooking the sea… I whipped the camera out and photographed it really quickly. [It was] literally perfect timing, I'd just come round the corner and I see a guy down on one knee, so I snapped a couple of photos."

• Read more: Best camera for TikTok

After capturing the photos, Lui went over to speak to the couple and told them that he'd photographed the moment of their engagement. The couple sounded very pleased, asking Lui to send the photos over to them.

@luigazzard When you stumble upon an engagement and get the shot 😁📸 ##fyp ##foryou ##engagement ##photography ##cornwall ##tintagel ##surprise ♬ original sound - Lui Gazzard

Lui has since posted the photo on Instagram, saying, "Last night turned out to be an evening I won’t forget for a long time. Whilst trying to chase the sunset in Tintagel I noticed this couple on the cliff edge and managed to grab a photo of their engagement! 📸 Couldn’t of [sic] chosen a better location or got any luckier with the sunset. Congratulations guys ❤️"

Based in Gloucestershire, UK, Lui Gazzard is a photographer and videographer who primarily seems to focus on capturing epic landscapes. However, perhaps he'll consider giving engagement photography a spin after this experience!

Read more

Best camera for Instagram

Best professional camera

Best camera for YouTube

Best portrait lens