A hobbyist photographed a stranger’s proposal on a beach. Social media helped them connect less than 24 hours later

A hobbyist photographer in Rhode Island, USA, was out photographing birds on the beach when she saw a stranger get down on one knee. The photographer turned her lens towards the unknown couple and wound up capturing the entire proposal on camera. The problem? Finding a way to get those photos to the unknown couple. But, thanks to social media, the photographer was able to connect with the couple.

According to the local news station for the area, photographer Beth Fitzpatrick didn’t want to intrude on the couple’s celebration after snapping the photos. But, when she got home and looked through her photos from Narragansett Beach, she knew the couple needed to have them.

Social media helps photographer find couple in chance engagement photos - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Social media can bring people together!

After asking for help identifying the couple on social media, Fitzpatrick was able to connect with the groom-to-be less than 24 hours later. Ryan Chadwick and Samantha Zambarano were excited to have the photos. Chadwick explained that he had actually hired a photographer for the proposal, though the pro ended up sick on the planned day – but he wanted to proceed with the plans anyway.

“I was impressed that Rhode Island being Rhode Island, within an hour we were connected and the people were found,” the photographer told a local news station.

Chadwick described getting the photos – despite the original photographer calling in sick – as a good omen; the couple noted they had family members calling them all day after the surprise photos were featured on the local news.

You may also like

For more inspiration, browse our picks for the best cameras for wedding photography – and check out these wedding photography tips.