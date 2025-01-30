What happens when your wedding videographer is arrested? Fraud investigation continues into UK wedding vendor

A wedding videographer in Kent, UK, has been arrested over allegations of fraud and theft after couples complained the videographer failed to show up while others have waited more than two years for footage. Last week, the 34-year-old videographer was arrested and has since been released on bail.

According to the BBC, the videographer was arrested on January 23 and later released on bail as the investigation continues. Some couples claim the vendor didn’t show up to the wedding day, while other couples say they are still waiting for their videos more than a year later.

The investigation isn’t likely to make delivery of those wedding videos any faster. According to a local news station, the videographer said her hard drives were seized as part of the investigation. “Due to a situation beyond our control,” the photographer said, “we regret to inform our clients that certain recent accusations have resulted in the seizure of all business assets, including external hard drives containing critical video files that many of you are waiting for.”

In some reports, as many as 100 complaints have been filed against the unnamed videographer. Those claims include both failing to show up on the wedding day as well as allegations from couples who have not yet received their video, some of them who have celebrated multiple anniversaries since.

An earlier report on complaints filed over a UK wedding videographer noted that one of those complaints includes footage of a friend and family member who later passed away after the wedding; the missing footage is believed to be the last of those family members. The videographer told the BBC that “family issues” were the cause of the delay. However, it's unclear if that report is referring to the same vendor, as a name wasn’t given in the arrest.

You may also like

Booking a wedding photographer or videographer? Follow these three tips for watching out for red flags when choosing a wedding vendor. Or browse the best cameras for wedding photography.