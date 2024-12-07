Wedding photographer admits scamming brides out of thousands – here’s what couples need to watch out for

A photographer in Texas pled guilty to felony theft in a case involving at least 12 clients. Don't let the same happen to you!

The back of a camera with a bride on the screen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A wedding photographer in Texas has pled guilty to felony theft after being charged in a case involving $11,000 (approximately £8,600 / AU$17,200) and 12 people. The photographer allegedly made false claims of illnesses and family emergencies, and failed to show for the engagement and wedding photos.

The case originated in 2022 with a Better Business Bureau complaint and a local news investigation involving as many as 14 couples. When the news organization investigated and aired an original report, a Collins County, Texas, police officer who had also hired the same photographer saw the report; the police department began an investigation the following day.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

