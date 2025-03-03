Want to be a wedding photographer? Here are my 11 tips that will help you get there the RIGHT way

It can take a long time to build up the necessary skills and experience needed to start your own wedding photography business, but capture a moment like this and it’ll all be worth it

I have huge respect for wedding photographers. They have to be highly organized, able to cajole crowds of half-inebriated strangers, cope with immense pressure, problem solve on the spot, mitigate unrealistic expectations, occasionally diffuse conflict, flatter the odd ego, the list goes on. And at the end of it all, they have to back everything up in a bajillion different ways and then start the laborious task of organizing thousands of files and packaging together the happy couple’s portfolio.

All this can be mighty daunting for would-be wedding photographers. After all, you’re providing a service for what is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a couple and their friends and families. It’s a unique moment in time that can never be repeated. And that’s why I believe, wholeheartedly, that wedding photographers should be held in the highest regard and deserve to be paid well for their services.

So, you've got the best camera for wedding photography, but how do you actually become a wedding photographer? Well, you might think: “I’ll just jump right in!” But I’d strongly advise against that. The hustle and bustle – and oftentimes chaos – of a wedding is no environment for a photographer to be finding their feet.

So, here’s how to become a wedding photographer the right way, so you can build your career for longevity.

How to become a wedding photographer

Working as a second photographer is the best way to prepare yourself for going it alone (Image credit: Getty Images / Erstudiostok)

1. Practice, practice, practice!

This should come as no surprise, but practice is essential if you want to become a wedding photographer. That means heading out with your camera at each and every opportunity and shooting a wide range of situations. Part of a wedding photographer’s skillset is being able to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, so the more you put yourself (and your camera) out there, the more versatile you’ll become as a photographer. That doesn’t mean doing the same 1km loop around your neighbourhood, either. It means putting yourself in new and exciting places and photographing a variety of subjects.

2. Become a student of photography

If you want your photography practice to mean something, you’re going to have to become a student of photography. And that means ensuring that you master all of the basic theory required to become a competent photographer. Composition, the exposure triangle, on- and off-camera flash, how to capture portraits, the list goes on.

3. Start your own documentary project

Wedding and event photography is essentially documentary photography. So the best way to simulate a couple’s big day in your own time is to come up with and shoot a documentary project. This might be something as simple as documenting your local conservation group’s tree-planting efforts or finding an interesting subject like a wood artisan who’s happy for you to document their work.

4. Get inspired by the work of others

All through your journey you’ll want to digest plenty of professional wedding photography so you can begin to build up an idea of what styles and aesthetics you like so you have something to aim for when building your own style. Looking at the work of professional wedding photographers will also allow you to build up a mental library of images that you may find yourself recalling upon come the big day. This is also a great way to find out what compositions work and if you have access to any EXIF data, what camera settings and focal lengths are being used.

Workshops can’t replicate the chaos of a big day, but it will help you conquer the technical aspects of wedding photography (Image credit: Future / Dave Caudery / PhotoPlus)

5. Go to a wedding workshop

Plenty of reputable wedding photographers offer workshops, where they’ll hire out a space and stage various wedding scenarios using props and with the help of a few models. This is not only a great chance to learn practical tips from a jobbing pro, but allows you to dip your toe into the world of wedding photography in a controlled environment and without any expectations. Depending on the pro’s preferences for image usage, you may even be able to come away with a few images for your portfolio.

6. Shadow a professional wedding photographer

There’s really no substitute for on-the-job training. If you ask a few local professionals nicely, they might be happy for you to come and shadow them for the day while you provide light assistance in return, such as rounding up wedding guests and manoeuvring equipment. This will provide you with a wedding-photographer’s-eye view of the proceedings, so you can really work out if wedding photography is or isn’t for you. And it’s a great way of helping you decide whether you’re ready to take things to the next level.

7. Invest in the right kit

While it’s true that a great photographer can take a great photo on any camera, there’s no substitute for reliable camera equipment when shooting professionally. That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to spend a fortune, you just need to make sure you have the necessary equipment to do the job. I’m not going to write out a definitive list of every single thing a wedding photographer needs right here, but top of the list will be the best lenses for wedding photography and ideally, three bodies (with dual card slots so you can instantly back up images). Two bodies will be kept on your person so you can instantly switch between two lenses, with the third body kept in reserve, should a fault occur.

Wearing a camera harness and having two cameras will allow you to switch between two lenses as will (Image credit: Getty Images / Volodymyr Shtun)

8. Work some lighter events

If you’re ready to up the stakes but don’t want to commit to becoming a second shooter (next step) just yet, then doing some light event work is a great way to flex your wedding-photography muscles. This might be documenting a party, a corporate event, or a local fundraiser. Just make sure the event is relatively short, so you’re not overwhelmed.

9. Become a second shooter

Being a second shooter is different to shadowing a professional wedding photographer, because you’ll be supporting them by also providing photography. This takes some of the pressure off of shooting a wedding on your own because the main wedding photographer will likely assign you tasks, meaning you don’t have to worry about structuring the entire day yourself, and they will also be around to help solve any big problems. That’s not to say a second shooter’s job is easy. It’s still a very serious role and you’ll still likely be operating on your own at times, with plenty of responsibilities. You just won’t have the same level of responsibility as the main photographer.

10. Create a back-up workflow

Before you shoot your own wedding, you need to make sure you come up with a fool-proof back-up workflow. This means ensuring that no matter what happens, images are not lost. A camera with a dual card slot is a good start, external hard drives are essential, and you may also wish to invest in the best cloud storage to cover loss, theft or damage on your way home.

11. Book your first wedding

You’re now ready to shoot your first wedding! However, this is in no way a definitive list, but it should provide you with plenty of ideas and scenarios to help ensure you get the experience you need to become a wedding photographer the right way.

Good luck!

