Panasonic's new camera just went from "cerebral" to flat-out TikTok pandering

Shoot! Style! Share! Social! Panasonic doubles down on influencers with its latest camera teaser

Following yesterday's rather more cerebral teaser image for its new camera in China, Panasonic's latest teaser video has gone full TikTok – all but confirming that this camera is aimed at the social media crowd.

The new video, embedded below, was posted to the Japanese Lumix account on X (Twitter). While the previous teaser featured the tagline "Capture true color", this video doubles down on influencers by punctuating footage of hip young people taking selfies with the words "Shoot," "Style," "Share" and "Social".

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

