OWC launches super-fast, next-gen CFexpress Type A cards

By Ben Andrews
published

Along with new sleek and rugged portable SSDs

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards
(Image credit: OWC)

Believe it or not, it's now almost four years since the CFexpress Type A memory card format broke cover, alongside the launch of the Sony a7S III. Since its introduction, it's been somewhat overshadowed by its faster Type B stablemate, but that's now changing. The latest and greatest Type A cards are built to CFexpress 4.0 spec, which means they're twice as fast as the Type A cards we're used to - this makes Type A 4.0 cards just as quick as a conventional (CFexpress 2.0) Type B card.

Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards

