OWC launches super-fast, next-gen CFexpress Type A cards

Believe it or not, it's now almost four years since the CFexpress Type A memory card format broke cover, alongside the launch of the Sony a7S III. Since its introduction, it's been somewhat overshadowed by its faster Type B stablemate, but that's now changing. The latest and greatest Type A cards are built to CFexpress 4.0 spec, which means they're twice as fast as the Type A cards we're used to - this makes Type A 4.0 cards just as quick as a conventional (CFexpress 2.0) Type B card.
Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards
The latest manufacturer to launch new, super-fast Type A cards is OWC, with its Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A memory cards, available in 480GB and 960GB capacities. Both boast 1850MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds, making them fast enough for almost any image or video recording scenario, and they're certified to work with all Sony Alpha and FX cameras including the a9 III, a1, a7S III, a7 IV, a7R V, FX3, FX6, FR7, and FX30. Both cards also carry VPG200 certification, meaning they're guaranteed to sustain a minimum 200MB/s write speed.
Handily, OWC also includes a Type A to Type B adaptor, so you can use the card in a Type B camera, or with a Type B card reader - useful, as there's a much wider range of Type B card readers on the market. Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are expected to be available in May, priced at $319.99 for the 480GB card, while the 960GB version will cost $519.99.
OWC has also announced an all-new Envoy SSD. This USB-powered portable SSD has a palm-sized form factor and uses an aircraft-grade aluminium housing for better heat dissipation, crush and drop resistance. A USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enables transfer speeds of up to a sustained 1000MB/s, and without thermal throttling. The design uses a native USB-C connection for easy compatibility with modern laptops. The new Envoy SSD will go on sale in May, available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and priced at $149.99 and $279.99, respectively.
If you need maximum data protection, then the ruggedized Envoy Pro Elektron SSD is for you. Already available in 1TB ands 2TB capacities, OWC is now launching a new 4TB version of this ultra-tough portable SSD. The Envoy Pro Elektron SSD is crushproof, dustproof, and IP67-rated against water ingress, while being capable of transfer speeds up to 1011MB/s, again via a USB-C interface.
