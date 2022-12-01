Oppo Find N2 Flip camera phone has a huge display – if this leak is true

The Oppo Find N (opens in new tab), the company’s first fold phone (opens in new tab), launched in mid-December last year when the company unveiled it at its annual Oppo Inno Day event. With Oppo Inno Day 2022 later this month, there’s a good chance we could see a successor launch.

It's rumored to be a flip foldable phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip and now thanks to a leaked online video this seems increasingly likely.

The video was shared on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, brought to our attention by GSMArena, and shows the Oppo Find N2 Flip with a rugged and bulky-looking protective case.

(Image credit: Fenibook / Weibo )

Hands-on video

The short video gives us a good look at the camera phone's large inner display, which features a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera, which is thought to be 32MP. Leaker Digital Chat Station claims that Oppo's second-gen foldable will feature the same camera as the upcoming OnePlus 11: 50MP Sony IMX890 main, 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and a 32Mp IMX709 2x zoom.

The folding display looks to be a good size, and you can also glimpse a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on its right side, next to the volume keys – also predicted by Digital Chat Station, via TechAdvisor.

The external display is surprising and in a good way – it's huge and probably bigger than that found on any other flip folding phone on the market. Its size will lend itself to a plethora of customizable options and is bound to be a real selling point. From what we've seen, it could give the best flip phones on the market a run for their money.

Another tip-off from Digital Chat Station is that the new smartphone will feature a 4520mAh battery and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor although we wouldn't be surprised if it launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 now it is available. For now, we await the announcement of the exact date for Oppo Inno Day 2022!

