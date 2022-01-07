Nokia revives the flip phone as five new budget handsets revealed at CES 2022

The CES 2022 tech show has seen HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia phones, announce five new budget phones, which will all be exclusive to the US market and available in the first half of this year.

The company has chosen not to release full specs for each phone, opting to release this information closer to the individual launches. What it has said though is that all five phones will be available across a wider range of US wireless providers. This is a smart move as it will bring Nokia closer to filling the void left by LG leaving the smartphone market last year, in terms of both phone line-up and carrier availability.

Nokia G400

The Nokia G400 is the only 5G phone out of the five and unsurprisingly it’s almost the most expensive at $239. Confirmed features are a triple rear camera array consisting of a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. The 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery make it a very attractive proposition at this price point and possibly gives it a shot at the best budget camera phone crown. It will be available for customers using TracFone Wireless, Dish Wireless, Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile.

Priced at $149, the 4G Nokia G100 features a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. Cheaper still are the very accessible Nokia C100 and C200 4G phones. The $99 C100 has a 5.45-inch display, 8MP rear camera and 3,000mAh battery. Slightly more cash at $119, the C200 offers a 6.1-inch display and 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 2760 Flip

Targeting older phone users is the $79 Nokia 2760 Flip, which sees the company cleverly revive the Nokia 2760 design from 2007 as a modern feature phone. The 4G clamshell phone has a small external screen for notifications and runs KaiOS, which offers limited smartphone-style services including Google Maps. It has an emergency button on one side that can be setup to call a contact and share the user’s location.

The C100 and 2760 Flip will launch in the first quarter of the year and the other three phones in the second quarter.



