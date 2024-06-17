No obvious editing in Kate Middleton's recent father's day family photograph

By
published

The photo comes a couple of months after the Princess of Wales was criticized for editing a mother's day post

The Prince of Wales and his three children from behind, standing on a beach, taken by Kate Middleton
(Image credit: The Princess of Wales)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, got back behind the camera over the weekend to snap a family photo dedicated to William, Prince of Wales, in honor of Father’s Day. 

The photo, which was posted to the joint Instagram page of the Royal couple, shows William standing with his arms around his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, from behind, as they all look at the beautiful beach view in front of them. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

