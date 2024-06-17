No obvious editing in Kate Middleton's recent father's day family photograph

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, got back behind the camera over the weekend to snap a family photo dedicated to William, Prince of Wales, in honor of Father’s Day.

The photo, which was posted to the joint Instagram page of the Royal couple, shows William standing with his arms around his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, from behind, as they all look at the beautiful beach view in front of them.

The picture was taken on the North Norfolk coast, not far from their Anmer Hall home.

The caption reads: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day G, C & L,” and credits Kate as the photographer.

Describing herself as an “amateur photographer,” Kate is the royal patron of The Royal Photographic Society , after Queen Elizabeth II handed over her patronage in June 2019, after 67 years in the role.

A press release from Kensington Palace at the of her appointment said:

“The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional well-being, particularly for children and young people.”

The Princess of Wales has been known to favor Canon, as her camera brand of choice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate, who studied art history at university has also been a patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, and in 2018 became the first royal patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kate’s photography got her into hot water earlier this year after six global news organizations recalled an image of Kate and her children due to concerns over its manipulation.

The image was released on Mother’s Day, and many viewers noticed that Charlotte’s left hand was out of line the sleeve of her sweater, and Kate’s zipper was misaligned, along with some blurry bits.

The next morning, the Princess tried to explain the situation on the family’s official accounts. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Kate is known to take the official portraits of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for their birthdays every year. She has also taken many photographs of other Royals over the years, including of the late Queen Elizabeth II.