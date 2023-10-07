No need to wait until Black Friday! This Canon DSLR kit is cut to just $334

It is still a while to wait until Black Friday, but the seasonal camera deals are starting to appear - and with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale coming next week, we are starting to see some great offers from Amazon (and its rivals).

The Canon EOS Rebel T100 has always been a brilliant beginner bargain. The 18MP DSLR is a great entry-level camera, particularly paired with the EF-S 18-55mm lens – and there's never been a better time to pick one up, as it's currently just $333.99 at Walmart!

With budget DSLRs being more and more difficult to find in stores, this makes this a great option for someone looking for their first camera for starting out a course in photography - or someone who wants to start taking pictures seriously as a hobby. And at this cost, it could even make someone a nice gift!

Canon EOS Rebel T100 + EF-S 18-55mm III | was $380 | now $333.99

Save $45 at Walmart This is one of the cheapest DSLR it deals we have seen for ages - and a great budget buy for someone starting up photography at college, or as a hobby. Do be warned this kit is the non-image-stabilized version of the 18-55mm.

The Canon EOS 4000D pares back all the extraneous extras to make this the most straightforward camera possible for those starting their photographic journey – but it packs plenty of punch to make sure that your images and videos still hold their own!

The 18MP APS-C sensor supports 1080p FullHD video recording, and the camera features a 2.7-inch LCD screen with a respectable 920k-dot resolution.

This bundle includes the versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens (an equivalent 29-88mm focal range in full-frame terms), which covers you for wider-angle shooting through to portraits.

Best cameras under $500

Best budget DSLRs