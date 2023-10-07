No need to wait until Black Friday! This Canon DSLR kit is cut to just $334

By Chris George
published

Save on the Canon EOS Rebel T100 with the versatile EF-S 18-55mm zoom lens

Canon EOS Rebel T100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

It is still a while to wait until Black Friday, but the seasonal camera deals are starting to appear - and with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale coming next week, we are starting to see some great offers from Amazon (and its rivals).

The Canon EOS Rebel T100 has always been a brilliant beginner bargain. The 18MP DSLR is a great entry-level camera, particularly paired with the EF-S 18-55mm lens – and there's never been a better time to pick one up, as it's currently just $333.99 at Walmart!

With budget DSLRs being more and more difficult to find in stores, this makes this a great option for someone looking for their first camera for starting out a course in photography - or someone who wants to start taking pictures seriously as a hobby. And at this cost, it could even make someone a nice gift!

Canon EOS Rebel T100 + EF-S 18-55mm III |

Canon EOS Rebel T100 + EF-S 18-55mm III | was $380 | now $333.99
Save $45 at Walmart This is one of the cheapest DSLR it deals we have seen for ages - and a great budget buy for someone starting up photography at college, or as a hobby. Do be warned this kit is the non-image-stabilized version of the 18-55mm.

View Deal

The Canon EOS 4000D pares back all the extraneous extras to make this the most straightforward camera possible for those starting their photographic journey – but it packs plenty of punch to make sure that your images and videos still hold their own!

The 18MP APS-C sensor supports 1080p FullHD video recording, and the camera features a 2.7-inch LCD screen with a respectable 920k-dot resolution. 

This bundle includes the versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens (an equivalent 29-88mm focal range in full-frame terms), which covers you for wider-angle shooting through to portraits. 

Best cameras under $500
Best budget DSLRs

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles