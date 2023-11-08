No need to wait until Black Friday, these GoPro deals are a great way to save BIG today

Is someone you know asking for a GoPro this holiday season? You could wait for the best Black Friday GoPro deals later this month - but if you are looking for something affordable we have found two great deals you can snap up right now.

The twelfth-generation GoPro Hero12 Black was launched a couple of months ago - but some of the older flagship action cameras in the range are still on sale. And arguably, if you are sticking your GoPro to get footage from your bike, skateboard or skiing expeditions, you don't need all the latest tech.

We have found the three-year old Hero 9 Black on sale for the extremely tempting price of just $197.99 at Amazon - that is under half the cost of the new Hero 12 Black.

And if you are happy to make do without the front screen, you get a GoPro for even less if you opt for the Hero 8 Black, which is just $169.99 at Best Buy.

GoPro Hero 9 Black| $249.99 | $197.99

SAVE $52 Grab this great GoPro Hero 9 Black deal and never miss the action again thanks to its 20MP photos, 5K video, or even 1080p streaming capabilities, this really is a great deal for those that don't need the extra features and expense of more recent models.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | was $199.99 | $169.99

Save $30 There is no selfie screen on this older model, and a 12MP sensor, but this still has HyperSmooth 4K video at 60fps. But the key attraction is that this is the cheapest new GoPro we can find right now..

With its 23.6 MP sensor, the GoPro Hero9 Black boasts detailed, clean, smooth and stable video at up to 5K, along with improved photo ability. The size has for sure increased, but it remains pocket-sized – and besides, the larger rear screen and a front screen for selfies and vlogging makes the extra real estate worthwhile. The in-camera software is excellent, too, with impressive image stabilization along with the tweaked TimeWarp 3.0 mode. The smartphone app is the icing on the cake, offering trouble-free hook-up, easy-to-use controls, settings tweaks, file transfer and simple edits. It's impressive, easy to use and thoroughly enjoyable - despite its age.

