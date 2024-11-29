Nikon's Z 50mm f/1.8 S is under 500 quid! I reckon you won't find it any cheaper over Black Friday

A nifty-fifty is a staple in any photographer's kit bag, and they don't get much better than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S.

True, its f/1.8 aperture isn't quite as quick as some, but Nikon created this lens with outright optical quality in mind, and it is by far one of the sharpest lenses we've ever had the pleasure to test. Build quality is equally sublime, befitting of its S-line tag.

During Black Friday its price has dropped to just £468 at Amazon, so it's actually cheaper than the 'budget' non-S-line Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S: was £619 now £468 at Amazon Save £151 at Amazon The Nikon Z 50 f/1.8 S is the niftiest of nifty fifties, with incredible sharpness and top S-line build quality, and at well under £500, it's the lowest price we've seen if for some time.

The lens was one of the very first Z-mount lenses released when Nikon debuted its Z-system line. At the time of the review, we said, "Nikon’s new Z mount has paved the way for lenses that set new benchmarks for optical quality. In focal length terms the Z 50mm f/1.8 S prime may be ‘standard’, however in every other respect this lens is anything but."