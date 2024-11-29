Nikon's Z 50mm f/1.8 S is under 500 quid! I reckon you won't find it any cheaper over Black Friday

A nifty-fifty is a staple in any photographer's kit bag, and they don't get much better than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S.
True, its f/1.8 aperture isn't quite as quick as some, but Nikon created this lens with outright optical quality in mind, and it is by far one of the sharpest lenses we've ever had the pleasure to test. Build quality is equally sublime, befitting of its S-line tag.
Save £151 at Amazon The Nikon Z 50 f/1.8 S is the niftiest of nifty fifties, with incredible sharpness and top S-line build quality, and at well under £500, it's the lowest price we've seen if for some time.