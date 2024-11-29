Nikon's Z 50mm f/1.8 S is under 500 quid! I reckon you won't find it any cheaper over Black Friday

The niftiest of nifty fifties, the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is the sharpest 50-mil lens that money can buy – and the good news is, you don't need too much money to buy it

A nifty-fifty is a staple in any photographer's kit bag, and they don't get much better than the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S.

True, its f/1.8 aperture isn't quite as quick as some, but Nikon created this lens with outright optical quality in mind, and it is by far one of the sharpest lenses we've ever had the pleasure to test. Build quality is equally sublime, befitting of its S-line tag.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S
Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S: was £619 now £468 at Amazon

Save £151 at Amazon The Nikon Z 50 f/1.8 S is the niftiest of nifty fifties, with incredible sharpness and top S-line build quality, and at well under £500, it's the lowest price we've seen if for some time.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

