Nikon’s Remote Grip MC-N10 puts filmmaking at your fingertips

A new accessory specifically for the video market, the Nikon Remote Grip MC-N10 enables you to control your Nikon mirrorless camera with one hand without touching the camera at all. All we previously knew about the device came from an information-light development release (opens in new tab), but now we have the full skinny.
The device duplicates all the main controls that you’ll need to operate your video. Available functions include those normally controlled by the camera’s rear buttons, as well as settings assigned to the camera’s dials or Fn buttons, and the grip’s click-free dials keep things quiet on set. It’s easy to connect to video rigs and can be positioned pretty much anywhere you want.
It perfectly mimics the functionality and ergonomics of Nikon’s mirrorless cameras, and all the buttons and dials have got Nikon’s top-level weather sealing. It can operate down to very low -10ºC conditions and in high humidity. Tipping the scales at a lightweight 310g, is easy to hold and doesn’t add any significant bulk to video setups, connecting via an industry-standard ARRI rosette. Communication with the camera is via a fast, reliable and easy USB-C connection. The device is powered by a pair of readily available AA batteries, which offer an impressive 12-hour battery life.
Dirk Jasper, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “This new remote grip really opens up the possibilities for videographers working with minimal kit and small crews. Its lightweight build and comfortable feel give you the kind of handling you need to track and pan without worry.”
Along with the recently launched Z 30 (opens in new tab), Nikon’s viewfinder-less ‘video first’ mirrorless, this sends a strong signal that Nikon doesn’t cater only for photographers, but is intent on providing videographers and filmmakers with the kit they need for recording moving pictures.
It should be available from 1 December 2022 with a retail price of £439, and will be compatible with the Z 9 (opens in new tab), Z 7II (opens in new tab), and Z 6II (opens in new tab) at time of launch.
