Nikon Z-series cameras to get a grip

By published

New remote grip puts key controls in the palm of your hand to make one-handed video shooting a reality…

Nikon Remote Grip MC-N10
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has announced the development of the Remote Grip MC-N10 for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. Aimed primarily at video shooters, the N10 puts all the major camera controls on an ergonomic grip designed to attach to a tripod head panning arm, so that everything’s in easy reach for the camera operator. 

This is a development release, meaning that Nikon has released scant information about the device’s functionality; but looking at the prototype images, we can see that it’s a wired accessory that attaches via the camera’s USB-C port. The top of the device offers controls for exposure compensation, ISO, record, an on/off switch and the shutter release, with a command dial on the front. 

(Image credit: Nikon)

A pair of Fn buttons are housed on the side, while at the back are duplicated controls for AF-ON, Disp, Menu, Playback, zoom in/out, the ‘i’ button, a multi-selector and the rear command dial. In all, it gives convenient access to the majority of controls found on cameras such as the Nikon Z 6II (opens in new tab).

Prices are yet to be announced, but the Remote Grip MC-N10 promises to expand the possibilities of video recording, increasing the efficiency of video recording with a small (or one-person) crew.

Read more
Best video tripods (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon cameras
Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

N-Photo (opens in new tab) is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography,  N-Photo is the title for you. 


View Deal (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab) for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 


Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 


Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab), so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles