Nikon Z-series cameras to get a grip

Nikon has announced the development of the Remote Grip MC-N10 for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. Aimed primarily at video shooters, the N10 puts all the major camera controls on an ergonomic grip designed to attach to a tripod head panning arm, so that everything’s in easy reach for the camera operator.

This is a development release, meaning that Nikon has released scant information about the device’s functionality; but looking at the prototype images, we can see that it’s a wired accessory that attaches via the camera’s USB-C port. The top of the device offers controls for exposure compensation, ISO, record, an on/off switch and the shutter release, with a command dial on the front.

(Image credit: Nikon)

A pair of Fn buttons are housed on the side, while at the back are duplicated controls for AF-ON, Disp, Menu, Playback, zoom in/out, the ‘i’ button, a multi-selector and the rear command dial. In all, it gives convenient access to the majority of controls found on cameras such as the Nikon Z 6II (opens in new tab).

Prices are yet to be announced, but the Remote Grip MC-N10 promises to expand the possibilities of video recording, increasing the efficiency of video recording with a small (or one-person) crew.

