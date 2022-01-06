Nikon Z9 sets new fps record thanks to latest firmware

Nikon has released a firmware upgrade for its new flagship camera, the Nikon Z9, that increases its continuous frames per second capability, apparently giving it the world's longest fps duration when shooting at 20fps at over 30MP.

Firmware update v1.10 for the Nikon Z9 is said to offer greatly improved performance when shooting at 20fps in High-Efficiency RAW + JPEG Basic (L). The continuous shooting time under these conditions will now be prolonged to 15 seconds, once you have downloaded the latest firmware, compared to the mere 3 seconds before this new firmware update.

• Read more: Best Nikon cameras

(To find out what you need to do to update your camera, take a look at our guide to how to install firmware on your Nikon.)

These might sound to some like only minor upgrades to a camera system that is extremely ahead of its time in most respects, with a blistering 120fps maximum burst rate. And indeed, most would be lucky enough to just get their hands on one, given the well publicized production delays and months-long waiting list, let alone have the opportunity to update it to the latest firmware.

However, to the professional sports or wildlife photographers whose reputation is built on systems like the Z9, the added time for which you can hold down the shutter button could be the difference between making or missing a career-changing capture.

Nikon also teased an update on the video functionality of the Z9, by suggesting that a future firmware update will add a variety of video functions as well as further improved operability and functionality for both stills and video. Which will hopefully include the conspicuously absent at launch 8K 60p functionality.

To download the latest firmware, which contains other minor upgrades, visit the Nikon website.

