Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera falls to lowest price ever!

By
published

Full-frame powerhouse drops to £2,699 with 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens

Nikon Z7 II deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you are on the hunt for a high-performance mirrorless camera, I've uncovered this incredible deal that could land you one of the best Nikon cameras while slashing a over £700 off the Nikon Z7 II, which can now be bought with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S kit lens at the lowest price we have ever seen it at..

Nikon Z7 II + 24-70mm |was £3,439| now £2,699 SAVE £740 at LCE Price check:

Nikon Z7 II + 24-70mm |was £3,439| now £2,699
SAVE £740 at LCE If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications.

Price check: Wex: £3,049| Park Cameras: £2,749

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles