Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera falls to lowest price ever!

Full-frame powerhouse drops to £2,699 with 24-70mm f/4 zoom lens
(Image credit: Nikon)
If you are on the hunt for a high-performance mirrorless camera, I've uncovered this incredible deal that could land you one of the best Nikon cameras while slashing a over £700 off the Nikon Z7 II, which can now be bought with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S kit lens at the lowest price we have ever seen it at..
With enhanced processing power, and expanded versatility, yet retaining its familiar design to the Nikon Z7, the Nikon Z7 II buillt upon the strengths of its predecessor, elevating its capabilities to new heights. Boasting a formidable 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual EXPEED 6 image processors, this camera is tailored for photographers who obsess over capturing every intricate detail.
While many other Nikon cameras are currently on sale, I believe this one represents the pinnacle of the prosumer of Nikon's range at the moment and is priced to suit the budgets of many users who want a camera that has high megapixels, good video capabilities and is a fantastic all-rounder for many photography genres.
