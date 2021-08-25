Nikon Z APS-C users rejoice! Megadap releases Sony E mount lens adapter

Megadap has recently launched an adapter that will give Nikon Z APS-C users the ability to use Sony E mount lenses. We could forgive you if you aren't usually too excited at the prospect of a new adapter. However, the ETZ11 is sure to cause a stir, as it massively broadens the lens selection available for cropped sensor Nikon Z cameras.

This Sony E mount to Nikon Z mount adapter will be the first of its kind, compatible with both the Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc. Not only will it work with Nikon Z cropped sensor cameras, it will also support third-party E mount lenses from manufacturers such as Sigma, Tamron, Zeiss and Voigtlander.

As it stands, there are currently 16 lenses available for Nikon APS-C bodies, but Nikon themselves make just three – the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR and the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm. The other available lenses come from third-party brands, including Loawa, 7 Artisans and Pergear.

With the Megadep ETZ11, Nikon Z APS-C users will be able to use over 17 Sony E mount lenses, including the Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Circular Fisheye Lens, the Tamron 18-200mm f/3.5-6 and the Samyang 85mm f/1.8 MF lens.

The Megadap ETZ11 works with all autofocus modes, including Eye–AF and face detection. It also supports auto aperture, manual lenses and is compatible with in-body image stabilization.

At only 2mm thick, it's designed to add barely any size or weight to your camera setup, unlike most adapters. For ease of use, it communicates with the AF/MF button on the camera body and its firmware can be upgraded via a micro - USB port.

This adapter is suitable for use with the Nikon Z fc, Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6, Nikon Z6 II, Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z7 II. You can purchase the adapter directly from Megadep for $249 or approximately £181 / AU$343. It comes with free international shipping and a two-year warranty.

