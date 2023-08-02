Nikon warns that its new 180-600mm is in short supply – even before it's released

We all know that camera products are in incredibly short supply these days – but it's unusual for them to be in short supply before they're even released. That's the case, however, with the much-anticipated Nikon 180-600mm Z lens.

While it was announced back in June, no release date was given for the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. But Nikon Japan has warned that the lens is already in short supply, even before it reveals an actual release date later this month.

"Due to the large number of orders for the Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR, it may take some time to deliver. So thank you in advance for your understanding," read a note on the official product page.

This was followed by an official notice, stating that a release date would be announced on August 17 – again making clear that demand has exceeded planned supply.

"The 'Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR', which is scheduled to be released in August 2023, has received a large number of reservations, exceeding our expectations. Therefore, it will take time to adjust the release date, and we plan to announce the release date around August 17th. We will do our best to deliver it as soon as possible, so we appreciate your understanding."

The 180-600mm is a dream optic for many, and it was always destined to be one of the most popular Z lenses – especially among owners of the recently released Nikon Z8.

It's an ongoing frustration, though, that new products are constantly in such short supply – even before they hit the shelves. It will be interesting to see what the ultimate release date is, when Nikon reveals it in just over two weeks…

