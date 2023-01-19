Nikon updates 4 super telephoto Z lenses

Nikon has released new firmware, Version 1.10, for four of its super-telephoto Nikkor Z lenses.

The latest firmware is available for the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S (opens in new tab), Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S (opens in new tab) and Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S (opens in new tab) – which are among the best telephoto lenses (opens in new tab) that money can buy right now.

These updates include improvements such as options for ring rotation range, as well as added support for switch focus and control ring roles. They can be downloaded from Nikon's website (opens in new tab) using a Windows or Mac PC, and must then be transferred using your camera's memory card to perform the update.

To begin the process of updating your firmware you'll need to attach the lens to your camera body and turn it on. Double-check which lens firmware version you currently have, by entering the setup menu, and then once confirmed switch your camera off and remove your SD card.

Nikon Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x in between camera body and lens (Image credit: Nikon)

Important: For the teleconverter (TC) lenses, Nikon warns that the focal length should be set to 1× (as the firmware cannot be updated if the focal length is set to 1.4× using the teleconverter switch).

In addition, the teleconverter switch should not be used at all during the update – and no external teleconverters should be attached to the lens at this time.

Here are the direct links to the respective updates:

• Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Firmware Version 1.10 (opens in new tab)

• Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Firmware Version 1.10

(opens in new tab)• Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Firmware Version 1.10

(opens in new tab)• Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Firmware Version 1.10 (opens in new tab)

Using a card slot or exterior card reader, copy the downloaded assets onto the root directory of an SD card that has previously been formatted in the camera, and then once the card has been inserted back into your camera body with the appropriate lens mounted, you should enter your device's firmware menu settings to begin performing the update. Easy peasy.

