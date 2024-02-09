New leaked image emerges of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55

If you're impressed by the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but are less enamoured by its flagship pricing, help could soon be at hand. Now the dust has settled from the S24 launch, we can now expect Samsung to concentrate on releasing its new budget and mid-range handsets. In the budget sector there's the upcoming Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G, each sporting Samsung's new 'Key Island' bezel design, where the edge buttons are slightly raised relative to the rest of the bezel. But most interesting to photographer's will be the company's next mid-range offering, positioned directly beneath the S24 series in Samsung's handset hierarchy. The upcoming Galaxy A55 is set to replace the A54 - one of the best budget camera phones of 2023.

(Image credit: TENAA)

Now a live image of the A55 has been leaked from TENAA's certification database in China. It shows the same Key Island design language, as well as a signature, vertically-aligned triple camera array similar to that used by the A54. The three cameras in the A55 are said to be a 50MP primary (wide-angle) camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The front, selfie camera will likely be a 32MP module. It's a pity Samsung still isn't including a telephoto camera in its mid-range handset, and is evidently reserving this exclusively for its flagship S-series phones. Sources suggest the A55 will run Samsung's Exynos 1480 processor, paired with AMD's RDNA 2-based Xclipse 530 GPU. As with the preceding A54 and A53, the A55 is expected to include an under-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, IP67 ingress protection, a 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 - one of the best budget camera phones of 2023 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

No exact release date or pricing have been revealed, but if Samsung sticks to its previous A5x release schedule, we'd expect the A55 to launch in late March, with a possible launch price of around $500/£450.

Story credit: SamMobile