New Honor X6 offers 50MP main camera and Helio G25 chip for £149.99

Honor has launched the latest addition to their X Series line up, the Honor X6 budget smartphone, in the UK. Priced at just £149.99, the new phone has impressive specifications including a 50MP main camera, large 5000mAh battery and Helio G25 chip – it certainly could be a contender for best budget smartphone (opens in new tab)…

Honor X6: Specifications

(Image credit: Honor)

Powered by the Helio G25 chip, the new budget smartphone packs a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The X6 offers a host of eye care features including Eye Comfort Mode and Dark Mode, for viewing comfort in all environments. There’s also ‘eBook Mode’, a unique feature which converts the screen to black and white to improving reading experience on the go.

The Honor X6 features a rear triple camera system comprising of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera and offers features including portrait mode, panorama shooting, time-lapse photography, and 1080p video recording. Up front there’s a 5MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Honor )

Supporting face unlock and a side-facing fingerprint scanner, the X6 also boasts a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging, which on a single charge Honor says will deliver up to 17 hours of online video streaming, 18 hours of social media browsing, or 31 hours of music playback.

Alongside the 64GB ROM, the HONOR X6 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB MicroSD. The new camera phone runs on HONOR Magic UI 6.1, which is based on Android 12.

It’s a good-looking budget offering, available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue, which weighs in at 194 grams and has dimensions of 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm.

Honor X6: Price & Availability

UK consumers can buy the Honor X6 now, from a range of outlets, priced at £149.99.

