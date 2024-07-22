New firmware for the Leica SL3 stops the camera deleting images

New Leica SL3 firmware stops the camera from deleting images during battery changes
(Image credit: James Artaius)
For those who are lucky enough to own one of the best Leica cameras on the market, the Leica SL3, some might have noticed a bug where the camera would overwrite your images if the SL3 wasn't turned off correctly, or if in standby mode while changing batteries.
Obviously, is a major inconvenience for any camera, but to be found on a Leica camera is just embarrassing - well Leica 'owned up' to the issues stated on Leica Rumors:
"Unfortunately, with the current firmware of the Leica SL3, there have been isolated cases of camera malfunctions that can lead to previously saved images being overwritten unnoticed.
As the error can occur if the camera has not been switched off properly (e.g. when changing the battery in standby mode or after a crash of the camera software), we strongly recommend careful handling of the camera in accordance with the user manual. In such case we recommend that you save the images immediately to an external device and change the memory card before you start the camera again. Please ensure that you always switch off the Leica SL 3 completely before changing the battery in order to minimize the risk of data loss.
We are concentrating with the highest priority on restoring the perfect functionality and usual reliability of your Leica SL3 as quickly as possible. To this end, we are working at full speed with our development team to provide you with a firmware update.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused."
Well, now Leica has announced a Firmware update 1.1.9 for the Leica SL3 which will combat the image deletion issue and ensure the camera doesn't remove your precious images from your memory card.
The update notes for Firmware 1.1.9 states:
Sporadic error that resulted in unnoticed overwriting of existing recordings if the camera was not properly turned off beforehand (e.g., during battery replacement in standby mode or after an unexpected software interruption).
Correction of errors in the firmware.
Optimization of the Leica FOTOS connection.
While the wording might be a little off (I'm sure users noticed images being deleted) it's a good sign to see Leica wipe its face and release a firmware update for the SL3 - Why this bug was there in the first place is beyond me, especially on a premium luxury camera from Leica - but at least users can rest assured that their files will not be deleted in the future.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.