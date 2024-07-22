New firmware for the Leica SL3 stops the camera deleting images

By
published

New Leica SL3 firmware stops the camera from deleting images during battery changes

Leica SL3 camera on a wooden surface against a blue background
(Image credit: James Artaius)

For those who are lucky enough to own one of the best Leica cameras on the market, the Leica SL3, some might have noticed a bug where the camera would overwrite your images if the SL3 wasn't turned off correctly, or if in standby mode while changing batteries.

Obviously, is a major inconvenience for any camera, but to be found on a Leica camera is just embarrassing - well Leica 'owned up' to the issues stated on Leica Rumors:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles