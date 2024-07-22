New firmware for the Leica SL3 stops the camera deleting images

For those who are lucky enough to own one of the best Leica cameras on the market, the Leica SL3, some might have noticed a bug where the camera would overwrite your images if the SL3 wasn't turned off correctly, or if in standby mode while changing batteries.

Obviously, is a major inconvenience for any camera, but to be found on a Leica camera is just embarrassing - well Leica 'owned up' to the issues stated on Leica Rumors:

"Unfortunately, with the current firmware of the Leica SL3, there have been isolated cases of camera malfunctions that can lead to previously saved images being overwritten unnoticed.

As the error can occur if the camera has not been switched off properly (e.g. when changing the battery in standby mode or after a crash of the camera software), we strongly recommend careful handling of the camera in accordance with the user manual. In such case we recommend that you save the images immediately to an external device and change the memory card before you start the camera again. Please ensure that you always switch off the Leica SL 3 completely before changing the battery in order to minimize the risk of data loss.

We are concentrating with the highest priority on restoring the perfect functionality and usual reliability of your Leica SL3 as quickly as possible. To this end, we are working at full speed with our development team to provide you with a firmware update.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Well, now Leica has announced a Firmware update 1.1.9 for the Leica SL3 which will combat the image deletion issue and ensure the camera doesn't remove your precious images from your memory card.

The update notes for Firmware 1.1.9 states:

Sporadic error that resulted in unnoticed overwriting of existing recordings if the camera was not properly turned off beforehand (e.g., during battery replacement in standby mode or after an unexpected software interruption).

Correction of errors in the firmware.

Optimization of the Leica FOTOS connection.

While the wording might be a little off (I'm sure users noticed images being deleted) it's a good sign to see Leica wipe its face and release a firmware update for the SL3 - Why this bug was there in the first place is beyond me, especially on a premium luxury camera from Leica - but at least users can rest assured that their files will not be deleted in the future.

Let's hope this little blip on Leica's part doesn't put potential buys off purchasing this amazing full-frame mirrorless camera.