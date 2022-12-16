Report: Canon will release three new super-fast RF prime lenses

Are we going to see a trio of all-new RF-mount prime lenses, complete with Canon's signature red ring L-series status next year? This is in Canon's timeline according to the latest rumor doing the rounds.

Ever since the best Canon RF lenses started materializing, we have been waiting for a Canon RF 35mm L lens – and the long wait might finally be coming to an end. The latest report from Canon Rumors (opens in new tab) states that the manufacturer is set to release the Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L USM ahead of the CP+ trade show in February.

Information is still a little light on the ground, with nothing confirmed, so this lens might actually end up having an f/1.4 aperture – the same as its EF brother. It may also have image stabilization, although based on past prime lenses this might be unlikely.

The Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM (opens in new tab) for DSLRs is one of the best Canon lenses (opens in new tab), and photographers everywhere have been clamoring for an RF replacement. The company has already modernized its Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM (opens in new tab) lens to great success, with the spectacular Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM (opens in new tab). So many will be hoping that it will be a similar fairytale story for the RF 35mm.

This would be a huge deal for a lot of Canon shooters, as 35mm is one of the most popular focal lengths going. It is an incredibly versatile prime lens, being wide enough for street photographers and travel photographers, and is equally at home in wedding, event, and fashion photography. For many photographers, a good 35mm might be the only lens you ever need.

Details on the other two lenses are a little more scarce, but the rumor site is suggesting that we might also see a Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L USM lens and a Canon RF 28mm f/1.4L USM lens.

While all these lenses might on paper appear to be very similar, there are a lot of photographers out there that are quite picky about their primes, so having a range of choices will please a lot of shooters. And, as always, just because lenses are rumored – or even designed and patented – doesn't mean they will hit store shelves. Though we'd be very excited to see any or all three of these appear!

