New camera-centric Sony Xperia phone to have dedicated shutter button

Sony has an Xperia smartphone launch scheduled for 26 October and has released a YouTube teaser ahead of this, letting us know to expect a camera-centric smartphone, with a dedicated shutter button.

“Almost felt like it was a camera with a phone attached.” Sara Deitschy.

While the YouTube teaser, posted on the official Sony Xperia channel, doesn’t give much away at all, it does make it quite clear that this is no ordinary camera phone. Tech YouTuber and content creator, Sara Deitschy, is featured on the video saying the phone “almost felt like it was a camera with a phone attached.”

Photographer, Dane Isaac, also features in the video, saying “Having a dedicated shutter button on the camera…changes the game.” Filmmaker, Philip Bloom, also makes an appearance on the teaser, saying that the new Xperia camera phone is: “the best smartphone camera that I’ve ever used.”

October 26 2021, 12:00 JST / October 25 2021, 23:00 EDT

Sony has also tweeted about the imminent announcement, but kept in cryptic, giving away no extra details.

Yesterday, Sony finally launched the long-awaited Sony A7 IV, an entry-level full frame camera. Earlier this year the company launched a trio camera phones that cover the key price brackets, in addition to the specialist streaming Xperia Pro, so it’ll be interesting to see where the new Xperia fits within the best Sony phones launched in 2021.

The new phone will be announced on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel on 26 October 26th at 12am JST / 11pm EDT.





