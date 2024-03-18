New brands to see – and one to welcome back – at The Photography & Video Show

The Photography & Video Show runs until Tuesday March 19 at the NEC in Birmingham.

The event brings together more than 250 of the biggest international photography brands alongside a packed programme of demonstrations, talks, masterclasses and workshops.

But while many of the brands appearing at the show will be well-known to showgoers old and new, several exhibitors are featuring in the halls for the first time.

So if lenses, lighting, editing, storage, carrying solutions – and more – are of interest, here’s a quick overview of what not to miss from the new (and returning) brands…

Tickets for can still be purchased from the official website.

(Image credit: Future)

Adobe – H603

The leading photography software brand returns to the show after a gap of a few years. Visitors to its stand (H603) can get hands-on with some of the latest features of Lightroom and Photoshop, via iPads on the stand counters, and there is a wide range of talks to enjoy.

On 18 March at 3pm, you can learn how to edit anywhere with Lightroom and Photoshop, across devices and apps, and a masterclass on how to use masking and local adjustments in Lightroom Classic starts at 3.30pm.

On 19 March, you can get to grips with Lightroom's newest editing tools (Point Color and Lens Blur) with leading food photographer and Lightroom Ambassador Bea Lucas, and if you want to see what Lightroom mobile could do for your photography workflow, then be at the Adobe Hub at 1pm.

For anyone interested in the moving image, then you can learn how to up your video game in Premiere Pro in 20 mins, at 1.30pm. Ben Moore returns to share how he edits architecture photos in Lightroom Classic, at 2pm, and if you’re keen to keep up to date with the latest features of Photoshop, then Dave Clayton will demonstrate what Photoshop Beta is all about, at 3.30pm.

Also noteworthy from Adobe are two hour-long photo walks with Ben Moore: on 18 March at 4pm, and on 19 March at 10.30am. Ben will show you what to look for when taking photos in an urban environment, and you can get some top tips on image composition.

To take part, just head to the Adobe Hub and make yourself known to the Adobe team – no pre-booking is necessary.

(Image credit: Future)

Avenger – M500

Avenger’s product range includes stands, clamps, couplers, light controls and accessories – all designed to match the strict quality standards and performance levels required by the motion picture industry.

(Image credit: Future)

Aquatech – M500

Strives to offer the very best in lightweight and durable water housings and underwater photographic equipment, by continuously updating its designs and improving the materials used for manufacture.

(Image credit: Future)

Capture One – K505

Popular with professional photographers thanks to its excellent raw processing, refined workflow and tethering capabilities, Capture One can be found a short walk from the Canon stand. Find out more about what Capture One could do for your photography by speaking to its team of experts.

The Capture One Academy will be offering the following demonstrations on the afternoon of 19 March: Workspace Customisation, at 1pm, followed by Colour Grading at 2pm.

A session about Advanced Editing will start at 3pm, and anything you need to know about Capture One Live, where photoshoots can be shared in real time, will commence at 4pm.

(Image credit: Future)

Dulepro – G602

Among other products, Dulepro makes high-quality camera bags with innovative design touches, plus backpacks for DSLRs, cases for transporting camera drones, and laptop bags.

(Image credit: Future)

Hobolite – D701

This range of portable bi-colour LED lighting comes to The Photography Show for the first time, and should definitely be seen!

Alongside the smaller Hobolite Micro and the larger Hobolite Avant and Hobolite Pro, we’re particularly fond of the Hobolite Mini.

All four lights in the series offer a choice of size and lighting power, and with a design that calls to mind a medium-format camera, this stand should be a must-visit.

(Image credit: Future)

URTH – N600

A community of creators which makes products for photographers, URTH is another significant new addition to The Photography & Video Show exhibitor roster.

The brand manufactures its products using low-impact materials, and with the purchase of every URTH item, trees will be planted in areas of severe deforestation – some 7,330,000 have been planted so far.

Located in a corner of Hall 3, close to the Canon Spotlight stage, take a walk over to find out more about a brand that prioritises sustainability.

In addition to a display of its lifestyle products, of most interest to photographers will be the URTH Arkose 20-litre backpack and camera insert, and the Dolomite 5.1-litre camera sling.

And the URTH Magnetic Essentials Filter Kit Plus is attracting plenty of interest among showgoers. It includes a UV Plus+, CPL Plus+, ND8 Plus+, and an ND1000 Plus+ – in short, all of the essential tools for taking your outdoor photography to new heights.

(Image credit: Future)

Xencelabs (Global Distribution) – L501

Providing best-in-class digital drawing, photo and video editing solutions, Xencelabs is showcasing a range of brands on its stand.

Wander over to see Xencelabs pen tablets and pen displays, Angelbird memory cards and SSD storage solutions, Symply digital data storage, and Lacie storage drives – which are popular with many photography and videography creative professionals.

(Image credit: Future)

Yongnuo – L205

The manufacturer of affordable photography accessories is showing lenses, flashes, flash triggers, LED lights, studio lights – and other products – at The Photography Show.

See its lenses for the following mounts: Micro Four Thirds, Fujifilm X mount, Nikon Z mount, Sony E mount (APS-C) cameras, as well as Yongnuo’s 360 series of LED video lights.

And don’t miss the Yongnuo YN11mm F1.8S DA DSM, a fast, ultra-wide prime lens for E-mount cameras like Sony’s A6XXX series.

Its unique selling point is an optional wireless follow focus unit, which could be a game-changer for solo shooters presenting to camera.

The Photography & Video Show runs until Tuesday March 19 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK.

Tickets can be purchased from the official website.