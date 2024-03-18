Put on the red light with the crimson edition of the Hobolite Mini

By Chris George
published

We get a look at the new crimson version of Hobolite's Mini lighting kit

Crimson Hobolite Mini
(Image credit: Future)

The Hobolite LED lighting range is a breath of fresh air in the world of photo and video lights. With its retro, even steampunk, looks, the four lights in the series give a choice of size and power of lighting – with a design that looks as much like a medium format camera as a photo lamp.

At The Photography & Video Show we managed to get our hands on the special edition red-colored version of the second smallest light in the range. The Hobolite Mini Crimson features the same 20W light as with the standard Hobolite Mini. The creator kit contents are also the same, coming with a set of barndoors with colored filters, a USB-C cable, and a power adapter. Mounting options in the kit are a desktop tripod, a V-mount cold shoe adapter, and a V-mount ball head adapter. And it all comes in its own custom zippered case.

The Mini Crimson 20W Bi-Color Continuous LED Creator Kit retails for $399/£399 - so the same price as the standard brown-colored version.

Other lights in the series include the smaller Hobolite Micro, and the larger Hobolight Avant and Hobolite Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

