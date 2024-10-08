My favorite Instax camera – which looks like the old Instagram logo – is $60 off

The Instax "Instagram logo" camera is $60 off – and they don't make it any more, so you should get one before it's gone

If you've been waiting for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale to get a great deal on an instant camera, you made the right move! 

You can pick up my favorite Instax camera (which looks like the old Instagram logo!) the Instax Square SQ6 for just $89 – a huge $60 saving on its retail price, and almost $30 cheaper than the newer SQ1! 

Instax Square SQ6 | was $149 | now $89
SAVE $60 at Amazon The SQ6 isn't just the prettiest Instax Square camera, it's also the most feature-packed – with things like a tripod mount, self-timer and shooting modes like double exposures that were taken out of later cameras. (Available in Blush Gold)

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

