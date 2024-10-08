If you've been waiting for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale to get a great deal on an instant camera, you made the right move!

You can pick up my favorite Instax camera (which looks like the old Instagram logo!) the Instax Square SQ6 for just $89 – a huge $60 saving on its retail price, and almost $30 cheaper than the newer SQ1!

Instax Square SQ6 | was $149 | now $89

SAVE $60 at Amazon The SQ6 isn't just the prettiest Instax Square camera, it's also the most feature-packed – with things like a tripod mount, self-timer and shooting modes like double exposures that were taken out of later cameras. (Available in Blush Gold)

When I went to the launch of the Instax Square SQ6, I was struck by two things: how much it looked like the old Instagram logo, and how jam-packed with features it was.

For my money, it's the prettiest camera that Instax has ever made – way more stylish than the boring, soap bar-colored current generation. But it's not just style, as there's plenty of substance here as well.

In addition to a mini mirror to frame your selfies, the Square SQ6 is packed with features that were confusingly removed from the newer Instax Square SQ1 – such as a tripod mount, advanced shooting modes (such as double exposure, macro and landscape), a self-timer and manual flash control.

In short, not only is the SQ6 prettier than the SQ1 but it's also a more advanced camera – and, at this price, it's cheaper as well!

