Moto Edge X40 certified with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip and 6.67-inch OLED screen

The Moto Edge X30 (opens in new tab) – the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 camera phone was released back in December 2021, so we are expecting it’s successor, the Moto Edge X40, around the same time this year. Indeed, we know the new Motorola smartphone is coming because it debuted on the Chinese TENAA certification website at the end of last week with limited specs and now TENAA has updated it to include most of the phone's details and images too…

Moto Edge X40: Specifications

Thanks to the TENNA listing (via FoneArena (opens in new tab)) we know the Edge X40 will be upgraded to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset and offer a 144Hz 6.67-inch curved FHD+ OLED screen. It’s certified as packing a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, like the Edge X30, and should have memory options ranging from 8GB to 18GB and storage from 128GB going up to 512GB.

The triple camera system is expected to consist of a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto. The images of the new Dual SIM phone show a center punch-hole for the front-facing camera, but the MP count isn’t known yet. Last year’s model boasted a 60MP punch-hole camera, so we should expect this at a minimum.

The Edge X40 will be part of the X40 family which we expect to include a Pro model but to date there has been no confirmed launch date. Certifications do usually imply we won’t be in for much of a wait and the fact the X30 launched in December last year makes us think we’ll see the phone announced before Christmas. It’s likely that the whole X40 family will launch with Android 13 pre-installed.

Frustratingly for a lot of us, the Moto X30 was a China-only launch and we don’t get know if the Moto X40 will follow suit, or if Motorola will launch the new flagship in other markets too.

Best Motorola phones (opens in new tab)

Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best budget camera phone (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best camera for Instagram (opens in new tab)