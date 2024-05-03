Monster TTartisan 500mm telephoto lens now fits Canon and Nikon DSLRs

TTartisan has just launched its supertelephoto 500mm f/5.6 in Canon and Nikon lens mounts - ensuring this monster prime is now available for most cameras available.

The TTartisan 500mm f/5.6 was originally announced last year for a full range of mirrorless camera mounts - with options for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, Fujifilm XF- and GF-mounts, and Leica L-mount cameras. But now the budget-priced full-frame lens is available for the two most popular DSLR camera mounts too.

TTartisan 500mm f/6.3 on a Nikon DSLR (Image credit: TTartisan)

The manual-focus lens offers a 3.3m minimum focus distance (10.8 feet), an 82mm front filter ring, and a 12-blade aperture diaphragm and weighs around 1600g (57oz). The supertelephoto lens is constructed with eight elements in five groups, including two ED glass elements. The body is made from a metal barrel, and comes supplied with a tripod collar and a lens hood.

The long focal length makes it appealing to wildlife, action, and astro- photographers - although the lack of autofocus and image stabilization means that it will be better suited to some subjects than others.

The new lens versions are now on sale, retailing for $369 / £409 / AU$675.

