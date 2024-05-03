Monster TTartisan 500mm telephoto lens now fits Canon and Nikon DSLRs

The budget telephoto adds Canon EF and Nikon F mount options - so now fits almost any system camera!
TTartisan 500mm f/6.3 on a Canon DSLR(Image credit: TTartisan)
TTartisan has just launched its supertelephoto 500mm f/5.6 in Canon and Nikon lens mounts - ensuring this monster prime is now available for most cameras available.
The TTartisan 500mm f/5.6 was originally announced last year for a full range of mirrorless camera mounts - with options for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, Fujifilm XF- and GF-mounts, and Leica L-mount cameras. But now the budget-priced full-frame lens is available for the two most popular DSLR camera mounts too.
The manual-focus lens offers a 3.3m minimum focus distance (10.8 feet), an 82mm front filter ring, and a 12-blade aperture diaphragm and weighs around 1600g (57oz). The supertelephoto lens is constructed with eight elements in five groups, including two ED glass elements. The body is made from a metal barrel, and comes supplied with a tripod collar and a lens hood.
The long focal length makes it appealing to wildlife, action, and astro- photographers - although the lack of autofocus and image stabilization means that it will be better suited to some subjects than others.
The new lens versions are now on sale, retailing for $369 / £409 / AU$675.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.