Monster TTartisan 500mm telephoto lens now fits Canon and Nikon DSLRs

By Chris George
published

The budget telephoto adds Canon EF and Nikon F mount options - so now fits almost any system camera!

TTartisan 500mm f/6.3
TTartisan 500mm f/6.3 on a Canon DSLR (Image credit: TTartisan)

TTartisan has just launched its supertelephoto 500mm f/5.6 in Canon and Nikon lens mounts - ensuring this monster prime is now available for most cameras available.

The TTartisan 500mm f/5.6 was originally announced last year for a full range of mirrorless camera mounts - with options for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, Fujifilm XF- and GF-mounts, and Leica L-mount cameras. But now the budget-priced full-frame lens is available for the two most popular DSLR camera mounts too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles