Mitakon has released a new 80mm f/1.6 lens for Fujifilm GFX – and it's cheap!

Since the release of the Fujifilm GFX line, the definition of what digital medium format is, and what it can be used for, has changed quite a bit.

Cameras like the new Fujifilm GFX 50S II have delivered digital medium format quality to the masses, making it an extremely popular option, and some of Fujifilm's best cameras. But however brilliant this may be, affordable lens choices have been somewhat limiting, so when a new lens for the GF mount is released, it certainly sparks interest.

The Mitakon Speedmaster 80mm f/1.6 has been released by Zhong Yi Optics, providing a versatile manual focus lens option for digital medium format – and it's just $599! Despite being a manual focus lens, it boasts some features found on the best portrait lenses on the market.

(Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

The 80mm on the GFX system is equivalent to around 63mm on full-frame, meaning it is a focal length that is extremely versatile, able to capture portraits and landscapes in equal measure.

The lens has an optics system comprised of 10 elements in 6 groups, incorporating 4 HRI (High Refractive Index) and 1 UD (Ultra-low Dispersion). These are vital to minimizing chromatic aberrations and ensuring the crisp image quality that the larger sensor demands.

A nine-blade aperture diaphragm creates extremely pleasing fall-off in the out-of-focus areas, enabling the user to easily separate the subject from the background. This is also enhanced by the large f/1.6 aperture and the nature of the larger medium format sensor, which in turn aids in great low-light performance.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics) (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics) (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics) (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

Above: A sample image gallery of the Mitakon Speedmaster 80mm f/1.6

By looking at the sample images shown above, the lens has character and seems capable of creating both artistic and clinical photographs. The color rendering looks clear, the image quality sharp, and the bokeh spherical and pleasing. As a GFX user myself, this lens is certainly appealing.

On paper, the lens has exceptional build quality, constructed from 'sturdy metal materials' to ensure durability and longevity. This is vital for a lens like this, as the versatile focal length lends itself to being attached to the camera for daily shooting. It can mean, however, a little more weight to the lens, as was the case with the Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4.

The Mitakon Speedmaster 80mm f/1.6 is available now for Fujifilm GF mount and Hasselblad X mount for just $599 (which roughly converts to £470 / AU $890).

