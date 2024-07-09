Mitakon has released a new 80mm f/1.6 lens for Fujifilm GFX – and it's cheap!

By
published

Zhong Yi Optics has just released a new 80mm f/1.6 for digital medium format

Mitakon Speedmaster 80mm f/1.6
(Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

Since the release of the Fujifilm GFX line, the definition of what digital medium format is, and what it can be used for, has changed quite a bit. 

Cameras like the new Fujifilm GFX 50S II have delivered digital medium format quality to the masses, making it an extremely popular option, and some of Fujifilm's best cameras. But however brilliant this may be, affordable lens choices have been somewhat limiting, so when a new lens for the GF mount is released, it certainly sparks interest. 

Image 1 of 4
Mitakon Speedmaster 80mm f/1.6
(Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles