Meyer Optik Görlitz launches RF and Z-mount versions of Trioplan 100mm f/2.8

The Meyer Optik Görlitz Trioplan 100mm f/2.8 lens is now available for Nikon Z and Canon RF mount. It was initially released in June 2020 for Canon EF, Fujifilm X, Leica M, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon D, Pentax K and Sony E mounts, but this new announcement means it will also be compatible with the latest mirrorless cameras.

In a mission to make its lenses compatible with the latest mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Z7 II and the Canon EOS R5, Meyer Optik Görlitz is in the planning and development stages of making other lenses available in Z and RF mounts. Last month it released the Trioplan 35 f/2.8 II for pretty much every mount on the market, and it became the first lens to be entirely manufactured at the new factory in Hamburg, Germany.

The lens is made up of 15 aperture blades, it has a 24° angle of view, a minimum aperture of f/22 and a focusing distance of 0.9 meters. Depending on the mount, it will weigh between 320g and 390g, and will measure between 83-115mm in length. Lenses are made with the company's own glass and high-precision mechanical components that ensure noiseless focusing, making it also a popular choice among videographers.

The Trioplan 100mm f/2.8 is a great lens for shooting wildlife, portraits or still life. Balancing sharpness with beautiful ‘soap bubble bokeh’ it’s capable of delivering artistic and true-to-life images. The Trioplan lenses are also able to achieve an image scale of 2:1 when used with macro-rings to create impressive macro shots.

The Trioplan series now consists of a Tripolan 35mm f/2.8, a Trioplan 50mm f/2.8 and now the 100mm f/2.8, which all promise to deliver excellent handling, image quality and build. Lenses can be ordered direct from the Meyer Optik Görlitz website for $999 or roughly £745/AU$1382.

