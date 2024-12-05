Meet Annie, Steve and John, 3 Legged Thing's mic arms for content creators, YouTubers, TikTokers and podcasters

Legendary British Radio 1 DJs Annie Nightingale, Steve Wright and John Peel namechecked in honor of 3LT's new range of microphone arms for wannabe broadcasters

British camera accessories brand 3 Legged Thing is known for naming its products with nods to the great and the good of rock 'n roll – with tripods and monopods named after Brian May, Patti Smith and Trent Reznor, among many others. Now, for its new range of desk-mounted microphone arms, it's enlisted some of Britain's best-loved radio jocks.

