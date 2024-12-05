Meet Annie, Steve and John, 3 Legged Thing's mic arms for content creators, YouTubers, TikTokers and podcasters

British camera accessories brand 3 Legged Thing is known for naming its products with nods to the great and the good of rock 'n roll – with tripods and monopods named after Brian May, Patti Smith and Trent Reznor, among many others. Now, for its new range of desk-mounted microphone arms, it's enlisted some of Britain's best-loved radio jocks.

Annie is named in honor of trailblazing, female DJ Annie Nightingale. This professional studio microphone arm is designed for broadcast or recording studios. It features a balanced, silent, spring mechanism for smooth, omnidirectional movement and 360-degree rotation to ensure effortless adjustments and perfect positioning. An integrated cable management keeps setups tidy, and it mounts securely to desks via a clamp or grommet system. Annie retails for $69.99 / £59.99.

Steve is named after Steve Wright, famed for his anarchic afternoon slots on Radio 1 and later Radio 2. Steve is a compact mic arm ideal for live-streamers and podcasters. It comes with a removable extension column offering flexible height adjustment and tailored equipment clearance for optimum positioning. A built-in cable management helps keep workspaces organized. Mountable via clamp or grommet, Steve is an excellent choice for versatile audio setups where clearance of audio and computer equipment is essential. Steve costs $79.99 / £69.99.

John is the namesake of the legendary John Peel, who broke new artists via his late night show. Compact and easy-to-use, John is an ideal mic arm for vloggers, YouTubers, and podcasters looking for a versatile stand without the professional price-tag. With 360-degree rotation, a desk clamp mount, and reusable cable ties included for cable management, John’s superior build quality ensures a premium solution and great value for money, retailing at $44.99 / £39.99.

All three models are compatible with standard microphone threads, thanks to the supplied 3/8” and 5/8” adapters. Each arm supports microphones weighing up to 1 kg / 2.2 lb, making them suitable for all microphones, including professional shock-mounted USB or phantom-powered condenser mics.

“As someone who spent a lot of my early career on broadcast radio, I’ve been wanting to get my teeth into an AV project for some time. Hosting my own comedy podcast since 2017 left me frustrated with the available equipment (and my ability to entertain) in much the same way that tripods did prior to me founding 3LT, so I’m absolutely delighted to be able to bring our first AV offerings to market,” said Danny Lenihan, Founder and CEO of 3LT.

3 Legged Thing has branched away from traditional photography products (such as some of the best tripods, monopods and L-brackets) of late, into related fields for a broader base of content creators, and the new mic arms join its recently announced its Str3amcase lavalier microphones.