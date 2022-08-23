3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 review

What you think of the 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 will depend on how you feel about monopods with no heads. Opinions are divided even in the DCW offices. Even without the optional Docz2 feet, the Trent 2.0 is a solid, super-tall, confidence inspiring monopod. With them, it becomes a lot more versatile.

The 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 is a no-fuss monopod from 3 Legged Thing’s ‘Punks’ range. That means it’s a bit more down to earth and affordable than the company’s premium products, but effective nonetheless.

Whether or not you think you need a monopod is up to you. If you shoot a lot of sports and wildlife with big, heavy lenses, a monopod will save you a lot of muscle ache and get you sharper shots too.

But a monopod can also give you a more stable platform for everyday shooting, especially video. A monopod will eliminate any vertical movement and a lot of any potential camera shake with it. It won’t replace a tripod, but it will go places tripods can’t.

Specifications

Max Height: 2.02m

Max Height with Docz2: 2.08m

Min Height: 60.4cm

Min Height with Docz2: 65.7cm

Leg sections: 4

Max Leg Tube Diameter: 29mm

Load Capacity: 30 kg

Weight: 0.73kg

Weight with Docz2: 1.22 kg

Key features

You can buy the 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 with or without these Docz2 feet. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

There is no head – your camera screws directly to the top. If you want a head, you'll have to supply it yourself. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

You might not want the Docz2 feet for every job, in which case you can remove the rubber foot, unscrew the feet, and screw the rubber foot back into the monopod. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 is notable for a number of things. First, you can get it with or without 3 Legged Thing’s Docz2 triple-foot attachment. This is useful, but it does add almost 50% to the cost and to the weight too. But the Docz2 feet do lend extra stability for panning shots, and they let the Trent stand on its own, leaving you two hands free for sorting you camera gear.

The other notable feature is that it does not come with a head, even as an option. Some say monopods don’t need heads and that they just get in the way and slow you down; others might want a head to be able to use the camera at a different angle to the monopod. You can fit any regular head to the Trent 2.0 easily enough, but you’ll have to source one yourself.

A third notable feature of the Trent 2.0 is its maximum height of 2.02m. For most of us, that’s well above eye level, so here’s a tripod that you can use on a downward facing slope without having to crouch down, for example. In my testing, I only ever needed to extend three of the four leg sections.

Build and handling

This spring-loaded screw adapter is a nice touch. You can screw on either a 3/8 inch tripod head or a 1/4 inch camera tripod thread. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Docz2 feet incorporate a ball joint which allows a few degrees of movement in any direction – or you can screw down the orange collar to lock it in a vertical position. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Trent 2.0 may be from 3 Legged Thing’s Punks range, but it feels very well made. The leg locks grip tight, the Docz2 feet fold out easily and give a good firm stance on the ground, and the thick rubber grip at the top gives you a solid hold.

The spring-loaded attachment screw at the top is a nice idea. It means you can fit a camera directly or screw on a tripod head with the larger 3/8 inch screw fitting.

If you bought the Trent 2.0 with the Docz2 feet but decide you don’t want to use them for whatever reason, you can unscrew the rubber foot from the underside, remove the feet, and screw the rubber foot straight into the shaft of the monopod.

Performance

The feet let the Trent 2.0 stand on its own, but it's not a tripod. If you're going to leave the camera fixed to the top, don't step away too far. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The twist locks for the leg sections grip tight, and the whole monopod feels rock solid. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The maximum height is over 2m, which is high for a monopod (or a tripod) and should be high enough for anyone. I only ever needed three of the four leg sections. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Even more than the legs of a regular tripod, a monopod leg has to be super rigid because it’s taking all of the torsional stress of the camera on its own. I’m happy to report the Trent 2.0 feels rock-solid. I’ve used plenty of smaller, lighter monopods that don’t, and plenty of removable tripod legs that can serve as monopods which are even more disappointing. The Trent 2.0, however, is definitely a cut above.

The Docz2 feet are more than just a novelty too. They incorporate a small ball head which allows a few degrees of movement away from the vertical in all directions, allowing some freedom over the camera angle for both static shots and panning.

The feet are not an alternative to a tripod, and neither would 3 Legged Thing claim that they are. But they do let you stand the monopod upright while you need to do other things, and could, if you must, leave the camera on top – but you would only do that at the minimum height and you wouldn’t want to step too far away. The real value of the feet is the extra stability they give you while shooting.

Verdict

Even the dog is impressed. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The 3 Legged Thing Trent 2.0 is a really good, no-nonsense tripod that goes a lot higher than most and yet feels completely rigid. The Docz2 feet might look like a bit of a novelty, but they are both effective and useful – as long as you don’t imagine they turn the Trent 2.0 into a tripod.

The one thing missing is a head. It’s easy to understand why this isn’t included as standard since not everyone wants one on a monopod, but if 3 Legged Thing is going to offer the Trend 2.0 with the Docz2 feet as an option, it could at least have done the same with a tripod head.