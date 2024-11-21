3 Legged Thing says it's listening to feedback as it launches Str3amcase wireless lavalier microphones

You get two transmitter mics, one receiver mic, and a case to store them in (and charge them up)

3 Legged Thing may be better known for its quirkily named and eyecatching tripods designed to securely hold the items that content creators rely on, such as cameras, lights and microphones, but with the Str3amcase the company has created its own microphone system.

Str3amcase is a compact, triple-lavalier mic system that comes in a USB-C-compatible charging case. It comprises three lightweight wireless lavalier microphones that can be worn using a clip or magnet. With one receiver and two transmitters, which operate on the 2.4GHz frequency, the system allows up to three individuals to be recorded simultaneously. Each mic features one-key noise reduction, auto-pairing for quick and easy setup, and a one-touch mute function.

The mics can be worn via a clip or magnetic attachment, and come with a "dead hamster" to baffle wind noise in outdoor recording (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The receiver mic has a 3.5mm headphone input to enable the user to monitor audio levels. It has digital output connectors for iPhone, Android USB-C, cameras, and other audio-recording devices. The transmitter mics each have 3.5mm sockets that allow additional lavalier microphones to be connected for added flexibility.

All the mics have a range of up to 50 meters and a five-hour battery life, and their Li-Ion batteries can be quickly and conveniently recharged via the USB-C case. Each mic comes supplied with what 3 Legged Thing terms a mini “dead hamster” shield (like a dead cat microphone muffler, but smaller), to lessen the effect of wind noise when used outdoors. The mics and the case all have multifunction LED indicator lights, to show users various operation functions and charging status.

The receiver module has a headphone socket for live monitoring and can be attached to cameras, phones and other devices to record the audio (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“We’ve known for a long time that the market is moving towards content creators of a different sort, with a range of prospective users from professionals to kids making content for TikTok. We’ve always been strong in the market for professionals, but as the needs of the market change, so we are changing to enable a new generation of content creators and mobile videographers,” said Danny Lenihan, CEO & Founder, 3 Legged Thing.

3 Legged Thing has a proven track record of beautiful-to-behold and well-engineered physical products, such as some of the best tripods, monopods and L-brackets, but this is the company's first foray into electronic devices, so it will be interesting to see how the Str3amcase fares against the best lavalier mics when we get our hands on a set to test. It's certainly been aggressively priced, with the whole set, including mics, charging case and accessories having a suggested retail price of just $129.99/£99.99 (Aussie pricing TBC).