3 Legged Thing says it's listening to feedback as it launches Str3amcase wireless lavalier microphones

The Str3amcase – you pronounce it 'Streamcase' – combines 3 Legged Thing's usual design flair with a budget-priced mic system for filmmakers, vloggers and content creators

3 Legged Thing STR3AMCASE Lavalier Triple Microphone System in charging case on white background
You get two transmitter mics, one receiver mic, and a case to store them in (and charge them up) (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

3 Legged Thing may be better known for its quirkily named and eyecatching tripods designed to securely hold the items that content creators rely on, such as cameras, lights and microphones, but with the Str3amcase the company has created its own microphone system.

Str3amcase is a compact, triple-lavalier mic system that comes in a USB-C-compatible charging case. It comprises three lightweight wireless lavalier microphones that can be worn using a clip or magnet. With one receiver and two transmitters, which operate on the 2.4GHz frequency, the system allows up to three individuals to be recorded simultaneously. Each mic features one-key noise reduction, auto-pairing for quick and easy setup, and a one-touch mute function.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

