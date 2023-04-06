Looks like the Fujifilm X-S20 is getting an old sensor, but a new battery

Plenty of signs are pointing towards the Fujifilm X-S20 coming soon – but some of those signs might disappoint users hoping that the camera would possess the company's new, high-resolution image sensor.

With the breakthrough 40MP sensor being featured in cameras like the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab), folks had their fingers crossed that it would trickle down into cameras like the Fujifilm X-S20.

However, the latest report from Fuji Rumors notes that the X-S20 will not get the shiny new sensor, and will instead see the familiar 26MP resolution.

"According to trusted sources, the Fujifilm X-S20 will feature the 26MP BSI X-Trans IV sensor, so exactly the same sensor we currently have on the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab), X-T3, X-S10 and many other Fujifilm cameras," wrote the site (opens in new tab).

"As an owner of the 40MP Fujifilm X-T5 sensor, my personal wish would be to see that sensor in as many future Fujifilm X series cameras as possible, but I am well aware that many of you consider the combo 26MP + X-Processor 5 to be the best option for the Fujifilm X-S20."

That said, while the sensor will be something old, the battery will be something new: the NP-W235 battery. (Now just for something blue…)

Again according to (opens in new tab) Fuji Rumors, it looks like we’ll see a significant improvement in the battery life of the X-S20 as it will feature the newer, higher-powered 2200mAh battery as used on the medium format Fujifilm GFX 100S (opens in new tab).

For anyone who shoots at high burst rates for long periods of time, this will come as welcome news as it means you’ll get more shots out of a single charge. The downside, of course, is it does take a little longer to charge than the W-126S battery found in the original Fujifilm X-S10 (opens in new tab) – but this isn’t likely to put anyone off.

The X-S10 was released in November 2020 and was a huge hit due to its compact size, impressive specs, outstanding image quality and price. While diehard Fujifilm fans grumbled over the lack of exposure dials, others were delighted to have such a top-spec camera that was so affordable.

With the choice of the existing 26MP sensor rather than the newer, more expensive one, it looks like Fujifilm is keen to keep that magic formula for the X-S20.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to check out our full Fujifilm X-S10 review (opens in new tab), see where it stands among the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab), and look at the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab) to see what to pair with it.