Film cameras get wild, with the new Zebra Crossing edition of the Lomography Lomomatic 110

The Zebra Crossing edition has detailing that's certain to appeal to lovers of animal-print apparel

Lomography has released a new edition of its Lomomatic 110, a pocket-sized analog camera that uses the retro 110 film format. The Zebra Crossing edition has zebra-print detailing to distinguish it from the previously released plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.

Aside from this cosmetic tweak, the camera offers the same functionality and specifications as the other Lomomatic 110 models. It's fronted by a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, has automatic exposure control, a zone-focusing slider, adjustable ISO, and the choice of f/2.8 or f/5.6 apertures.

Buillt-in tricks include multiple and long-exposure shooting modes, and it comes complete with a stylish metal wrist strap and tin canister for holding your 110 negatives.

You get a bunch of goodies in the box, including a detachable flash with color filters for creative effects (Image credit: Lomography)

Also in the box with the Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing is a detachable Lomomatic Flash with a selection of colored filters; these can be slid in front of the flash head for multicolored lighting effects.

In our review of the Flash Metal model, we surmised that the camera "looks great with fantastic retro styling but is awkward to use, has fiddly settings and it isn’t the cheapest way to get on the vintage 110 bandwagon".

It is undeniably fun, however, particularly the cool film advance mechanism, which winds on to the next frame by simply sliding the camera body closed and open again.

Sample images

Image 1 of 3 Someone on a zebra crossing (or 'crosswalk' in North America) photographed with a Zebra Crossing… (Image credit: Lomography) There's a built-in multiple exposure mode for arty effects (Image credit: Lomography) Lomography makes its own film stock, including black-and-white 110 film (Image credit: Lomography)

Film photography and cameras have seen a huge resurgence in recent years, and it's great to see more 110 options like this to go along with popular 35mm cameras like the Pentax 17 and Rollei 35AF.

The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing comes with a flash for $119 / £109 (Australian pricing TBC). Lomography also offers a range of 110mm film stocks.

See our guides to the best film stocks, the best film cameras, and the best film scanners.