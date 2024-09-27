Film cameras get wild, with the new Zebra Crossing edition of the Lomography Lomomatic 110

By
published

Fashionistas will love the 'zebra print' detail on this fun-to-use film camera throwback

Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing film camera
The Zebra Crossing edition has detailing that's certain to appeal to lovers of animal-print apparel (Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography has released a new edition of its Lomomatic 110, a pocket-sized analog camera that uses the retro 110 film format. The Zebra Crossing edition has zebra-print detailing to distinguish it from the previously released plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.

Aside from this cosmetic tweak, the camera offers the same functionality and specifications as the other Lomomatic 110 models. It's fronted by a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, has automatic exposure control, a zone-focusing slider, adjustable ISO, and the choice of f/2.8 or f/5.6 apertures.

Image 1 of 3
Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing film camera
Someone on a zebra crossing (or 'crosswalk' in North America) photographed with a Zebra Crossing… (Image credit: Lomography)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

TOPICS

Related articles