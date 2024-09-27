Film cameras get wild, with the new Zebra Crossing edition of the Lomography Lomomatic 110

Fashionistas will love the 'zebra print' detail on this fun-to-use film camera throwback
The Zebra Crossing edition has detailing that's certain to appeal to lovers of animal-print apparel(Image credit: Lomography)
Lomography has released a new edition of its Lomomatic 110, a pocket-sized analog camera that uses the retro 110 film format. The Zebra Crossing edition has zebra-print detailing to distinguish it from the previously released plastic Golden Gate and metal-bodied Flash Metal variations.
Aside from this cosmetic tweak, the camera offers the same functionality and specifications as the other Lomomatic 110 models. It's fronted by a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, has automatic exposure control, a zone-focusing slider, adjustable ISO, and the choice of f/2.8 or f/5.6 apertures.
Buillt-in tricks include multiple and long-exposure shooting modes, and it comes complete with a stylish metal wrist strap and tin canister for holding your 110 negatives.
Also in the box with the Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing is a detachable Lomomatic Flash with a selection of colored filters; these can be slid in front of the flash head for multicolored lighting effects.
In our review of the Flash Metal model, we surmised that the camera "looks great with fantastic retro styling but is awkward to use, has fiddly settings and it isn’t the cheapest way to get on the vintage 110 bandwagon".
It is undeniably fun, however, particularly the cool film advance mechanism, which winds on to the next frame by simply sliding the camera body closed and open again.
Sample images
Image 1 of 3
Film photography and cameras have seen a huge resurgence in recent years, and it's great to see more 110 options like this to go along with popular 35mm cameras like the Pentax 17 and Rollei 35AF.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Zebra Crossing comes with a flash for $119 / £109 (Australian pricing TBC). Lomography also offers a range of 110mm film stocks.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.