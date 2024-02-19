Lomography adds fresh colors with its new Sprocket Rocket panoramic camera updates

The recent increase in film camera sales has brought a resurgence of analog shooters, and in what seems like perfect timing Lomography has just launched updated colorways for its unique Sprocket Rocket 35mm film cameras.

First released in 2011, the Lomography Sprocket Rocket was the world’s first panoramic wide-angle 35mm film camera dedicated to sprockets. They offer a unique and creative way to capture panoramic views of the world around you, in 35mm film. Lomography has just released two new vibrant colorways for 'out-of-this-world' creativity that should get you in the mood for summer.

Lomography Sprocket Rocket Baja Blue (Image credit: Lomography)

Sprocket Rocket uses the full height of the film, includng around the sprockets (Image credit: Lomography)

The Sprocket Rocket camera is a quirky and unique camera that offers a lot of fun when shooting 35mm film. The panoramic aspect ratio enables users to create images that differ from the norm, which can be super fun, but also a great tool in evaluating how you view the world. I wrote recently about how I started shooting in a panoramic aspect ratio to beat a creative slump, and I may just give it a go again with the Sprocket Rocket in film.

Considered among the best Lomography cameras, the Sprocket Rocket camera shoots in a 1:3 aspect ratio and can capture 18 exposures from a roll of 35mm film. The uniqueness of these cameras comes from capturing the sprockets in the exposed image, offering a retro feeling that is typically tied to the darkroom. If seeing the sprockets arent your style but you still want the panoramic film look Lomography has you covered, the camera comes with a frame insert that covers the sprockets.

(Image credit: Lomography)

(Image credit: Lomography)

No strangers to the whackier side of photography aesthetics, the updated colors will offer two new vibrant options, Bittersweet, which is a vibrant mix of pink and red, and Baja Blue, which is a blue that touches on light purple.

Although it may look like a toy, the camera has several useful features that enable users to push their creative boundaries further. The camera offers the ability for multiple exposures, long exposures, a hot-shoe flash, and a tripod mount.

The Sprocket Rocket Bittersweet and Baja Blue are the two new color options and are available now. With the summer approaching, these would make for a fun shooting experience.

Lomography offers a wide range of products that feature our guides such as the best film for 35mm and the best Lomography lenses.