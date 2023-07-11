Live
LIVE: Sony has a big new camera announcement, follow along with us
Sony is teasing a camera announcement for July 12, but will there be any other surprises in store?
It's official, Sony is preparing to launch a new camera on July 12 according to the placeholder for the upcoming live stream (which you can watch below or on YouTube).
We don't know for sure exactly what camera Sony is preparing to launch, and Sony has surprised us before with products that somehow escaped the rumor cycle. The only clue Sony is giving us is the tagline "next generation creativity on the go".
The most prominent rumors point to a replacement for the Sony a6600 (potentially called the a6700). But perhaps we might get another camera in Sony's growing ZV line of vlogging cameras. Or is Sony reviving the fortunes of the compact point-and-shoot camera for photographers?
We will be covering the live announcement, so follow along with us and you can be sure that we will be ready to give our thoughts on what Sony has in store.
The live stream starts on July 12 at 10:00 EST / 15:00 BST / 00:00 ACT.
