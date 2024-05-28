Leica Q3 gets STUNNING new color options, but only in Singapore (for now?)

If you love the iconic Leica and you have been thinking of taking the plunge, the Leica Q3 might have already have caught your eye. Now there are 24 more reasons for it to, in the form of a range of vivid leather colors.

There is, however, something of a restriction. For now, anyway, it is only Leica Singapore who are allowing new Q3 buyers to ditch that stealthy black Leica Q3 and their personality with these tones.

In that tried and tested tone, though, some less brand-loyal shoppers might even be looking at the Fujifilm X100VI as a possible choice for best rangefinder camera, but style can change that for some and – in Singapore at least – color is a choice now! Admittedly some of the colors look rather similar to those now available on the new Panasonic S9. Coincidence? I don't think so. (Panasonic have cooperated with Leica since 2000.)

But I will give Leica its due, as Leica is known to offer an "à la carte" to special customers, and the company has offered this 'menu' with the likes of the Leica M10, Leica M10-R, and older models, and I can imagine it will be open to the Leica M11 too if you have enough to pay for it!

With these 24 vivid colors you can choose from outrageous Zinco yellow to a more mellow Passion burgundy, and everything else in between. Some of these colors I would love to have on my Leica M-system, like the Aquatic blue – I think that would look amazing on one of my Leica M's, much like the Blue navy M2's. (If you know, you know!)

Image 1 of 4 Solel colorway (Image credit: Leica) Gum colorway (Image credit: Leica) Amaranto colorway (Image credit: Leica) Orange colorway (Image credit: Leica)

Sadly, these new colorway options, which only cost you an extra S$250 (Singapore dollars) are currently only available to purchase from Leica Singapore, but that's not to say these might not be available in the US, UK, or elsewhere.

I have reached out to both Leica Camera USA and Leica UK for comments to see if this customization to the Leica Q3 will come to these regions. I will update this article with their response.

I think this would be an amazing option to extend the hype over the Leica Q3 and allow users to personalize it. It offers each owner the chance to affect their mood and feel; I know I'd certainly like to see an Amaranto red Leica Q3 in the flesh!