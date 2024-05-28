Leica Q3 gets STUNNING new color options, but only in Singapore (for now?)

By
published

Singapore lets you express your personal side with new custom Leica Q3 vivid color options

Leica Q3 colorways in Singapore
(Image credit: Leica)

If you love the iconic Leica and you have been thinking of taking the plunge, the Leica Q3 might have already have caught your eye. Now there are 24 more reasons for it to, in the form of a range of vivid leather colors.

There is, however, something of a restriction. For now, anyway, it is only Leica Singapore who are allowing new Q3 buyers to ditch that stealthy black Leica Q3 and their personality with these tones. 

Image 1 of 4
Leica Q3 color options Singapore
Solel colorway(Image credit: Leica)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles