The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a pint-sized full-frame camera for content creators

By
published

With new LUT features and the Lumix Lab app, Panasonic’s new Lumix S9 camera can ‘shoot to share’ in 30 seconds

Panasonic Lumix S9 cameras in four different colors next to one another
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has been making pocket-sized interchangeable lens cameras for well over a decade, since it pioneered mirrorless camera technology (alongside Olympus) with the Micro Four Thirds standard. Now it hasannounced the latest in that long legacy of cameras with the brand new Panasonic Lumix S9.

In a departure from previous Lumix cameras like the Lumix GM5 or Lumix GX90, this is the first of its kind to feature a full-frame sensor. This continues to build on the success of the Lumix S5II and S5IIX, which Panasonic has said are enjoying record sales growth.

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

