Leica launches 28mm Summicron-M f/2 in matte black for $4,495 / £4,000

Leica launches new limited special edition 28mm f/2 Summicron-M in matte black for $4,495 / £4,000
(Image credit: Leica)
Leica has launched a new limited special edition variant of the ever-popular 28mm f/2 Summicron-M ASPH - this new model comes in a scratch resistant matte black finish with green focal engravings to give it a premium look and feel, perfect for street or reportage photography, but this amazing looking lens will cost you a cool $4,495 and is reportedly limited to just 450 pieces worldwide (opens in new tab).
This specialist-paint finish offers extremely scratch-resistant properties, along with a discrete appearance that is ideally suited to classic reportage or street photography.
The light green inlaid engravings on the lens have been designed to complement the M10-P Reporter but will also make an excellent addition to any other M camera. In contrast to the standard Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH, the matte black variant features an integrated lens hood which extends via one quick twist for ultimate convenience and ease.
