Is it a good thing, or a bad thing, that the Leica Q3 43 has firmware after less than a week on sale?

Less than a week after its official release, Leica has released a firmware update for the Q3 43 – fixing a pretty major issue

Leica Q3 43
The Leica Q3 43 has only been out for a week and is already receiving its first firmware update, which fixes an important issue.

Firmware updates are becoming an increasingly important part of owning a mirrorless camera, often fixing issues incurred from previous updates, but sometimes adding new features.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

