Lee Miller's son tricked into thinking Kate Winslet is actually his mother in new biopic due to her skill with a Rolleiflex camera

By
published

"It was so like her. And I thought, 'How'd they do that? She's been dead for years. It's a movie," said Antony Penrose

Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in the movie &#039;Lee&#039;
(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Never shy of a challenge, the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet learned her way around a Rolleiflex camera for her latest role as Lee Miller in the biopic ‘Lee’.

The film focuses on the extraordinary life of the former model turned photojournalist during World War II, who was the of the only female journalists, and one of the first correspondents to photograph the liberation of Dachau concentration camp in 1945.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles