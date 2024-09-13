"No women were going as photographers – they couldn't even get accreditation…"  Kate Winslet talks Lee Miller biopic

By
published

"We had Lee Miller's real photographs… so it was our duty as filmmakers to follow that truth" – Kate Winslet's Lee Miller biopic opens today in the UK

Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in the movie &#039;Lee&#039;
(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

With the biopic of American photographer Lee Miller opening at theaters in the UK today, star Kate Winslet has spoken about the many challenges faced by Lee – both for the real-life Miller, as a female war photographer covering the atrocities of concentration camps, and for Winslet trying to get a film about a woman made in 2024. 

"As a woman, it is very hard to make films about women, believe it or not," said the star while appearing on British talk show, Lorraine (embedded below). "Lee Miller had a vast, vast life, and if you Google her she's often referred to as a muse, or the ex-model, former covergirl – which was a sliver of her life in her twenties. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles