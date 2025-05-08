Celebrating VE Day: Rare photographs of wartime filmmaking revealed by Historic England
From the role of Pinewood Studios in military filmmaking to the pioneering women of the WAAF, discover hidden pieces and perspectives of history
To honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe), Historic England is sharing a collection about the history of wartime filmmaking and photography – from rare shots from Pinewood Studios to the pioneering women of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).
Photography plays a crucial role in documenting historical events, making it an invaluable medium for capturing the past. This collection, which includes over 150 photographs curated by Historic England, serves as an excellent example of this importance.
The collection provides us, 80 years later, with a priceless photographic archive, put together by Dorothy "Knicky" Chapman. Chapman was part of the first group of recruits at the WAAF's No 2 School of Photography in Blackpool before moving to the iconic Pinewood Studios.
Her perspective as a female wartime photographer is truly special, offering us never-before-seen images from WAAF training, including performing photographic work under simulated active service conditions.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said:
"By sharing this collection, we hope to honor the contributions of these women photographers and filmmakers to the war effort, preserving their stories as an important part of our national heritage."
Wartime filmmaking
The world-famous Pinewood Studios served as the hub for wartime filmmaking and was the base for government film units. The studio produced films that shaped public perception and garnered international support for the Allied Forces.
One key figure in this effort was Chapman, who helped create military films that offered glimpses into RAF operations. These films were crucial to lifting spirits and keeping morale high during the challenging wartime period.
Women in military photography
This collection highlights the significant contributions of WAAF recruiters and their impact on military photography, which was essential to the war effort.
With rapid advancements in military air photography, there was a real need for skilled photographers who could excel in aerial reconnaissance. Their work provided intelligence that played a vital role in the war's progress.
WAAF recruits underwent specialized training in using aerial cameras, processing films in mobile darkrooms, plotting aerial photographs, and even simulating work under active service conditions.
Send your story
Little is known about the lives of the women of the RAF Film Production Unit following the end of the war. While Chapman continued her passion for photography, the demobilization of the WAAF marked the end of these women's lives in film.
Historic England is inviting people to share the stories of women who served in the RAFFPU and how their time in the WAAF has shaped their lives.
Send your stories to communications@historicengland.org.uk before Sunday 25 May. The stories will be shared on the Historic England website.
