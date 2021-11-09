"Knife Angel" photography competition raises awareness of anti-violence

The Knife Angel Photography Competition has been launched in the UK, to celebrate the 27-foot sculpture created to promote awareness of anti-violence.

The Knife Angel, also known as the National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, was made by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre from 100,000 seized or surrendered blades in the British town of Blackburn – drawing comparisons to the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones.

Currently the Angel is on a nationwide tour, having visited some of the largest cities across the United Kingdom, where thousands of photographs have been taken of it. As such, the British Ironworks Centre in partnership with the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackburn Cathedral and Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, are running a local and national photography competition.

"Are you a classically trained photographer, photography novice, or just someone who loves taking pictures in your spare time?" asks the website for the national competition. Whatever your photography background, our ‘National Knife Angel Photography Competition’ offers everyone the chance to get creative behind the lens and take a really great picture of the nationally famous Knife Angel.

"The competition winner will be announced at the end of the Knife Angel’s tour in 2021 and will receive our coveted Knife Angel trophy to congratulate them on taking the very best Knife Angel picture. To enter the competition, all you have to do is take a picture (or two) of the Knife Angel and post it on social media using this hashtag: #KnifeAngelPhotoCompetition. Don’t forget to follow us and tag us @britishironworkcentre on Instagram and Facebook!"

With the statue currently residing in Lancashire, for the first time, a local competition strictly for Lancastrians is also running until 22 November.

For more information about the contests, and to learn more about the Knife Angel sculpture, visit the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network website.

