Jupio triple charger stores your memory cards for you - as well as your batteries

By Chris George
published

The Jupio Triple-Charge gets its first UK outing at The Photography & Video Show

Jupio Tri-Charge
Jupio x Pr1me Gear Tri-Charge (Image credit: Future)

The Jupio x Pr1me Gear Triple-Charge does a lot more than its name suggests. Yes, it can charge three camera batteries simultaneously - but its designed in such as a way that it can store your spares when you go on location. Each charging bay has an LED indicator which is turned on with a press of a button to see which of your spares still has charge.

Designed by the Swedish YouTuber Peter Lingdren, the other ingenious feature of this interesting accessory, is that it also has slots to store your memory cards. There are eight different slots in total - three for SD format cards, three for CFexpress Type B cards, and two for microSD cards.

The Jupio Tri-Charge measures 136x79x40mm and weighs 186g (Image credit: Future)

Jupio Tri-Charge stores eight memory cards as well as three batteires (Image credit: Future)

The Jupio Tri-Charge is available in three models, to cater for the popular Sony NP-FZ100, Nikon EN-EL15, or Canon LP-E6 camera batteries - and is powered through its USB-C socket. The pack can also be used as a power brick for other devices, using its separate USB-C output.

The Jupio Tri-Charge costs $129.95 / £130 in Sony, Canon, or Nikon options - but is available at The Photography & Video Show, which continues until Tuesday 19 March for the special price of £100.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

