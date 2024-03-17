Jupio triple charger stores your memory cards for you - as well as your batteries

The Jupio x Pr1me Gear Triple-Charge does a lot more than its name suggests. Yes, it can charge three camera batteries simultaneously - but its designed in such as a way that it can store your spares when you go on location. Each charging bay has an LED indicator which is turned on with a press of a button to see which of your spares still has charge.

Designed by the Swedish YouTuber Peter Lingdren, the other ingenious feature of this interesting accessory, is that it also has slots to store your memory cards. There are eight different slots in total - three for SD format cards, three for CFexpress Type B cards, and two for microSD cards.

The Jupio Tri-Charge measures 136x79x40mm and weighs 186g (Image credit: Future)

Jupio Tri-Charge stores eight memory cards as well as three batteires (Image credit: Future)

The Jupio Tri-Charge is available in three models, to cater for the popular Sony NP-FZ100, Nikon EN-EL15, or Canon LP-E6 camera batteries - and is powered through its USB-C socket. The pack can also be used as a power brick for other devices, using its separate USB-C output.

The Jupio Tri-Charge costs $129.95 / £130 in Sony, Canon, or Nikon options - but is available at The Photography & Video Show, which continues until Tuesday 19 March for the special price of £100.